A total of eight players have pulled out of the upcoming Hangzhou Open

US Open semi-finalist Karen Khachanov is among the names that has pulled out of the upcoming Hangzhou Open.

Alexander Bublik won the 2025 version of this ATP 250 event but the 29-year-old will not be defending his title next week.

In his absence, Daniil Medvedev is the top seed and fellow Russian Andrey Rublev is the second seed, with Tomas Martin Etcheverry third.

In comparison to other 250s across the year, this is a relatively weak field, with the fourth to eighth seeds between 49th and 73rd in the world.

It would have been a stronger lineup if US Open quarter-finalist Alex Michelsen had not pulled out, with the American not in the United States’ Davis Cup tie away to the Czech Republic.

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Khachanov, who fell to eventual US Open champion Alexander Zverev last week, has decided he needs more rest after his exploits in New York, with the 30-year-old taking to social media to show him back on the practice courts.

French Open semi-finalist Matteo Arnaldi is also not taking part in Hangzhou, with the 25-year-old struggling to recapture the heights he achieved at Roland Garros.

Former US Open champion Marin Cilic, 38, is also among the list of absentees, as is the perenially injured Thanasi Kokkinakis, who has fallen outside the world’s top 400.

The third edition of this event kicks off the start of the Asian Swing, with tournaments in Chengdu, Japan, Beijing, and Shanghai to follow.

If former world No 1 and US Open champion Medvedev is able to win this title, he could leapfrog Felix Auger-Aliassime into fifth in the ATP Tour rankings, while compatriot Rublev will try to close in on the top 20 after a difficult season to date.

Incidentally, below is the withdrawal list in full.

Hangzhou Open withdrawals:

Karen Khachanov (world No 26) → replaced by Kyrian Jacquet

Alex Michelsen (world No 34) → replaced by Aleksandar Vukic

Matteo Arnaldi (world No 37) → replaced by Roman Safiullin

Luca Van Assche (world No 42) → replaced by Mattia Bellucci

Daniel Altmaier (world No 67) → replaced by Adam Walton

Corentin Moutet (world No 70) → replaced by Coleman Wong

Marin Čilić (world No 79) → replaced by Shintaro Mochizuki

Thanasi Kokkinakis (world No 411) → replaced by Térence Atmane

READ MORE: Singapore Open withdrawal list: Breakout WTA star joins Jessica Pegula as exits rise to 8