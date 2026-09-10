Alex Eala will compete for the Philippines at the 2026 Asian Games, but how many medals has the WTA Tour star already won when representing her country?

The world No 18’s last match was a defeat to Iva Jovic in a thrilling three-set third round encounter at the 2026 US Open.

Eala‘s next scheduled tournament is the Singapore Open, a WTA 500 event which will take place from 21-27 September.

The Filipina icon will then star at this year’s Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, with the tennis event set to run from 27 September to 3 October.

In a press conference during the US Open, Eala expressed her love for representing her country as she looked ahead to the Asian Games.

“I love playing and competing with the Philippine team,” Eala said.

“You know, the SEA games, the Asian Games I’ve also done — I think it’s a really fun environment and I love being with the team especially this last SEA games in December.

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“I had such a great time and I think they’re really memories that stick with me and, you know, the Asian Games happens once every four years, and I just found myself drawn to competing in that, aside from other stuff.”

Alex Eala’s medal record

The 2026 Asian Games will mark Eala’s fourth appearance at an Asian sporting event after she competed at the SEA (Southeast Asian) Games in 2021 and 2025, and the 2022 Asian Games.

The 21-year-old has collected eight medals for the Philippines during her career to date: one gold medal and seven bronze medals.

At the 2021 SEA Games in Vietnam, Eala claimed bronze medals in women’s singles, mixed doubles and the women’s team event.

On her Asian Games debut in 2022, Eala secured bronze medals in women’s singles and mixed doubles in Hangzhou.

Eala captured her maiden gold medal in the women’s singles event at the 2025 SEA Games in Thailand, which saw her become the third tennis player from the Philippines to win a singles gold medal at the event. She also won bronze medals in mixed doubles and the women’s team event.

After winning her gold medal last year, Eala said: “I’m so over the moon.

“To be able to bring this sort of pride to my country is something I’ve only dreamt about.

“It was just so surreal. Just the experience of being with this team, I think we had such a good dynamic, that they really made the experience special.”

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