Former world No 3 David Ferrer has declared that Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are “always very close” and claimed no players are capable of beating the leading duo at Grand Slams.

Alcaraz is top of the ATP Rankings with 13,550 points after winning the Australian Open and the Qatar Open in a sensational start to the 2026 season.

World No 2 Sinner is 3,150 points adrift of Alcaraz with 10,400 points after falling short of the remarkably high standards he has set for himself so far this year.

The Italian fell to Novak Djokovic in a five-set semi-final at the 2026 Australian Open, and he was upset by Jakub Mensik in a three-set quarter-final at the Qatar Open last month.

In an interview with Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, Ferrer was asked if Alcaraz had distanced himself from Sinner after his rival’s defeats in Melbourne and Doha.

“Carlos and Jannik are always very close to me,” said Ferrer (translated from Italian).

“As we’ve seen in recent seasons, they fuel each other, and that’s how they continue to improve.

“In Australia, Djokovic played very well, even in the final against Alcaraz. We mustn’t forget that he had energy and has won 24 Grand Slam titles: in one-off matches, I’m not surprised he can still compete.

“That said, I don’t see any players capable of beating Sinner and Alcaraz in Grand Slams; they’re the strongest, especially in the important moments.

“After the Australian Open, Carlos will have more confidence, but already in Indian Wells and Miami, we know that Sinner can play very well.

“It’s a very difficult prediction to say who will be stronger between the two, just like it was with Roger [Federer], Novak, and Rafa [Nadal].”

Alcaraz, 22, secured his seventh Grand Slam title at the 2026 Australian Open, and Ferrer was asked if his Spanish compatriot could surpass Djokovic’s record tally of 24 majors.

“I can’t see the future (laughs),” said Ferrer, who is a 27-time ATP Tour titlist.

“Right now, it’s clear that if there are two players who can reach the numbers of the Big Three, they’re Alcaraz and Sinner, especially with 10 or 15 years of career ahead of them.

“But more and more players will arrive, and we don’t know how many will be able to seriously challenge them.”

