The 10 tennis players who have earned the most money in the past 12 months have been revealed, with seven stars passing the $20 million mark.

Forbes has released its yearly tennis rich list, and it features six men and four women.

The American business magazine explains its methodology: “On-court earnings figures, which are rounded to the nearest $100,000, reflect prize money collected over the last 12 months, dating to the 2024 U.S. Open, as well as player payouts from the ATP Tour’s Masters 1000 profit-sharing program.

“Off-court earnings estimates, which are rounded to the nearest $1 million, are determined through conversations with industry insiders and reflect income from endorsements, appearances and exhibitions, licensing and memorabilia, as well as cash returns from any businesses in which the athlete has a significant interest.”

The list only includes athletes who have been active during the 12-month period and adds that Venus Williams “was excluded because of her limited schedule.”

10. Daniil Medvedev – $14.3 million

Daniil Medvedev has earned $4.3 million in prize money in the last year, with a US Open quarter-final and an Indian Wells semi-final among his big-earning results during what has been a difficult spell.

The former world No 1, who is currently ranked 13th, has brought in $10 million in off-court earnings. He has endorsement deals with brands including Lacoste, Tecnifibre, BMW and Bovet Watches, while he is an ambassador for the Rainbow Six Siege X video game.

9. Frances Tiafoe – $15.2 million

Frances Tiafoe has earned $3.2 million on the court in the past 12 months, with his semi-final run at the 2024 US Open his standout result.

The 27-year-old American, who is ranked 17th, has secured $12 million in off-court earnings. He left Nike to become an ambassador for apparel brand Lululemon in January.

8. Taylor Fritz – $15.6 million

Taylor Fritz has collected $8.6 million in prize money over the past year, having been a runner-up at the US Open and the ATP Finals and reached the semi-finals at Wimbledon and three Masters events.

The world No 4, who is 27, has earned $7 million off the court, with his partners including Boss, Chipotle and Motorola.

7. Iga Swiatek – $24 million

Iga Swiatek has won two titles in the last year — at Wimbledon and Cincinnati — and won $9 million in prize money overall during this period.

The world No 2 has brought in $15 million away from the court, with her sponsors including On, Tecnifibre, Rolex, Porsche and Polish beverage company Oshee.

6. Qinwen Zheng – $26.1 million

In the last 12 months, Qinwen Zheng has earned $5.1 million on court, having won the Pan Pacific Open and finished as a runner-up in Wuhan and at the WTA Finals — all in late 2024.

The 22-year-old Chinese, who is ranked seventh, has secured $21 million in off-court earnings, having recently added Audi, Beats and Dior to a sponsor portfolio that also features Nike, Gatorade, Wilson, Rolex, Audi and McDonald’s.

5. Aryna Sabalenka – $27.4 million

Aryna Sabalenka has claimed five titles in the past year, including the 2024 US Open and three WTA 1000 events, while she has reached a further four finals. The world No 1’s success has brought her $12.4 million in prize money.

The Belarusian has also earned $15 million off the court, with sponsors including Nike, Wilson, Oakberry, watch brand Audemars Piguet and electrolyte drink brand Electrolit.

4. Novak Djokovic – $29.6 million

Novak Djokovic has reached the semi-finals at the last three Grand Slams and made two Masters 1000 finals in the last year, with his prize money during this span standing at $4.6 million.

The world No 7 has formed partnerships with Aman Resorts, Joe & The Juice and Qatar Airways in the past 12 months, contributing to off-court earnings of $25 million. He also has endorsement deals with Lacoste, Head, Hublot, Asics and Waterdrop.

3. Coco Gauff – $37.2 million

World No 3 Coco Gauff has won $12.2 million on court in the past 12 months, with her victories at the French Open and the WTA Finals the biggest highlights.

The 21-year-old’s lengthy list of sponsors — such as New Balance, Head, Bose, Barilla, Rolex, UPS and Carol’s Daughter — helped her bring in $25 million away from the tennis court.

2. Jannik Sinner – $47.3 million

Jannik Sinner has earned more in prize money ($20.3 million) than any other tennis player in the last year, despite missing three months during this period due to failed doping tests. The world No 1 has won three of the last four majors and reached the final at the other.

The Italian has also racked up $27 million in off-court earnings, with Nike, Gucci, Rolex, Lavazza, Head and Alfa Romeo among his sponsors.

1. Carlos Alcaraz – $48.3 million

In the last 12 months, Carlos Alcaraz has secured $13.3 million in prize money, having won titles including the French Open, the Italian Open and the Monte Carlo Masters.

The Spaniard’s mammoth $35 million in earnings outside the court is what sees him top this list, though. The world No 2’s endorsement partners include Nike, Babolat, Rolex, Louis Vuitton, BMW, Calvin Klein and ISDIN, while he recently added Evian to the list.

