Holger Rune said it was “unbearable” to think of how long he will be away from the court as he posted on social media for the first time since an Achilles injury saw him limp off the court during the Nordic Open semi-finals.

Rune pulled up during the second set in his match against Ugo Humbert and needed help to limp off the court after an injury to his left foot.

He has now confirmed that his Achilles is “fully broken” and said it was “unbearable” to think of how long he will be out.

“It’s gonna be a while before I can step on court again,” he said on Instagram. “It’s tough. I had so much joy on court in Stockholm and it’s unbearable to think that I will not feel this energy for some time now.

“My Achilles is fully broken on the proximal part meaning I need [an] operation already next week and from here rehabilitation.

“Thank you for all your support now and always. Without you nothing would be the same. See you as soon as possible.”

Rune was visibly devastated as he left the court in tears and has been met with an abundance of well wishes on his post.

One of them came from coach Patrick Mouratoglou who said he knew Rune would come back stronger.

“I feel for you my friend but I know how strong mentally you are,” the French coach said. “You will use that time off to become even better!”

Journalist Nicholas Albek from SpilXperten watched the scenes with Rune and he gave this reaction to Tennis365: “First and foremost, I’m obviously incredibly sorry on Holger’s behalf. He’s one of the biggest Danish names and a fantastic tennis player. In my eyes, he’s still one of the most talented players in the world.”

“That’s why it hurts even more to see his serious injury today. Aneke Rune confirmed to me right after the match that Holger has torn his Achilles tendon. He’ll be getting a scan on Sunday, where he’ll find out whether surgery is needed or not, but according to his team, that doesn’t really change the recovery timeline much.”

“So far, the prognosis is 3–6 months, but I do fear that Aneke might be a bit optimistic. Of course, I’m hoping for the best for him, because Holger is truly a great guy, and I have a lot of respect for him both on and off the court, where he always takes the time to talk to us journalists.”

“It was a very special atmosphere after the match. The mood in the press room was almost one of disbelief. People couldn’t believe their eyes, and there was dead silence. Ugo Humbert came to the press conference shortly after, and he was clearly deeply affected by the situation.”

