Holger Rune is facing a long time out of the game as the extent of the injury he suffered at the Nordic Open in Stockholm was revealed.

Rune was leading Ugo Humbert 6-4 2-2 when he pulled up mid-point, stretching out his left foot in pain.

It quickly became evident that there was a serious problem for the 22-year-old and the worst fears were confirmed when his mother Aneke confirmed Holger has suffered a torn Achilles tendon.

That prognosis was not a surprise, as it appeared Rune’s Achilles was the problem, as he limped to the chair and broke down in tears as he was assessed by medical officials.

Rune was helped off the court and he is now set to face a long time out of the game, with the prognosis for this injury suggesting a four to six month recovery will be required at the very least.

To play top level sport after this kind of injury will be tougher and that could see Rune absent for most of 2026.

Prior to the match against Humbert, he spoke about the challenges of playing on the ATP Tour, with the debate about the long season and volume of matches now set to be a topic raised again after such a major injury to one of the shining stars of the men’s game.

Not the ending anybody wanted Humbert progresses to the final as Rune retires due to injury at 6-4 2-2#BNPParibasNordicOpen pic.twitter.com/ptMV9ZkC4S — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) October 18, 2025

Journalist Nicholas Albek from SpilXperten watched the scenes with Rune and he gave this reaction to Tennis365: “First and foremost, I’m obviously incredibly sorry on Holger’s behalf. He’s one of the biggest Danish names and a fantastic tennis player. In my eyes, he’s still one of the most talented players in the world.”

“That’s why it hurts even more to see his serious injury today. Aneke Rune confirmed to me right after the match that Holger has torn his Achilles tendon. He’ll be getting a scan on Sunday, where he’ll find out whether surgery is needed or not, but according to his team, that doesn’t really change the recovery timeline much.”

“So far, the prognosis is 3–6 months, but I do fear that Aneke might be a bit optimistic. Of course, I’m hoping for the best for him, because Holger is truly a great guy, and I have a lot of respect for him both on and off the court, where he always takes the time to talk to us journalists.”

“It was a very special atmosphere after the match. The mood in the press room was almost one of disbelief. People couldn’t believe their eyes, and there was dead silence. Ugo Humbert came to the press conference shortly after, and he was clearly deeply affected by the situation.”

“Several fans in the arena were also visibly shaken by the situation. It was clear that people felt it in their stomachs, because it was obvious from the start that this was a very serious injury. There wasn’t the slightest chance he could continue the match, and of course, it’s incredibly sad that the worst-case scenario has now been confirmed.”

“This is a massive blow to Danish sport. Rune is probably the biggest name in Danish sports at the moment, so it hits the entire nation like a punch in the face that we now won’t be able to see him on court for a long time.”

Albek also spoke to Humbert, who gave this reaction: “It’s really a shame, and I feel very sorry for him. This is not the way I wanted to win.”

“I hope it’s not too serious for him. I wish him all the best and hope he comes back strong.”