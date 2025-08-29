Holger Rune has backed Alexander Zverev and Novak Djokovic to challenge Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz for the 2025 US Open trophy.

The former world No 3 made the comments after falling in a five-set clash against Jan-Lennard Struff in the second round of the New York event.

Sinner and Alcaraz have collected all seven of the most recent Grand Slams, encountering each other in the final of both the French Open and Wimbledon.

“It’s just hard to win Grand Slam tournaments,” admitted the Dane, after his US Open loss.

“Now it will probably be another final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz. Apart from them, it is probably only Novak Djokovic or Alexander Zverev who can win.”

It was the Italian who triumphed at last year’s edition of the Grand Slam, victorious 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 against American Taylor Fritz.

However, whilst the Spaniard was sensationally upset at the 2024 US Open in the second round, he has had great success in New York, reaching the semi-final in 2023 and, most memorably, winning the title in 2022.

Djokovic, whilst unable to win a Grand Slam in the last 24 months, has made the last four at all such events in 2025, losing to Zverev at the Australian Open and Jannik Sinner in Paris and London.

The German started the year in sensational fashion by reaching the showpiece match in Melbourne (losing out to Sinner) and, despite a first round loss at Wimbledon, remains third in both the ATP rankings and the live ATP Race to Turin.

For Rune, the loss to Struff marked another five-set loss at a Grand Slam, having been defeated from a two-set led by Nicholas Jarry at Wimbledon just a few weeks prior.

“There (at Wimbledon) I went physically dead. I didn’t do that here, so it’s progress,” the Dane said.

The more optimistic outlook was no doubt aided by appearing to be unhindered by a recurring knee issue which was attributed to the loss to the Chilean.

Overall, the former world No 3 has now lost three of his last four Grand Slam matches, replicating his two fourth round appearances from 2024.

“He played fearlessly and hit the lines most of the time, so it was difficult for me to do more. He went for his punches and succeeded with it, so hats off to him,” Rune added.

“I think it’s very risky to play like that, and there are not many who go for their shots that much.

“I think it’s crazy that they can play so risky and be successful in the long run.

“I had a good feeling going into the fifth set. I think I played solid without being crazy good or crazy bad, but he was just brave and at his best at the crucial moments.

“(On the net cord which favoured the German) It’s just bad luck. It happened at some annoying times, but it wasn’t decisive for the match and he deserved the luck.”