High-profile personalities are forced to deal with huge challenges in a world that gives everyone a platform to reach out to them via social media platforms and tennis star Holger Rune has revealed that he and his family has been subjected to vile death threats.

The Danish star shot to prominence when he won his first ATP 100 tournament in Paris back in 2022, as he emerged as a new star on the men’s tour.

His rise has been stunted by the emergence of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, yet that has not diluted the spotlight on Rune, especially in his Danish homeland.

Now Rune has told SpilXperten that he tries top avoid the hate, in comments that will cause a real stir.

“I try not to read that kind of stuff because it’s just pretty vile, but there are a lot of death threats both to me and my family,” said Rune.

“I just think it’s wild that there are people who can even think of writing something like that.

“It’s a huge problem for the sport, but you shouldn’t listen to them, because you should never take that kind of thing or advice from your ‘haters’ or people who aren’t doing better than you, and they clearly aren’t.

“You get used to it. You get used to not letting it get to you, but I think we’ve reported it to the police once or twice when it’s gone too far, but otherwise, you just move on.

“I don’t know if the tournaments can do anything about it. I think the French Open at one point had a system where you could report it, but I’m really not sure what the solution is.”

Rune also suggested that the attention he gets in his Danish homeland as their biggest tennis name adds to the pressure he feels, he suggested that the negative media coverage he deals with is due to the prominent position he has created.

“Unfortunately, we are in a country like Denmark, where we don’t have that many athletes, and then they like to go after the best athlete and everything he does,” he added.

“In a way, I have to be a bit careful with what I do, but on the other hand, I’m just being myself, and I intend to keep being that.

“If being willing to win and having an edge makes me a ‘bad boy’, then sure. I just don’t see it that way. I see myself as a player who really wants to win. I’m willing to do what it takes, and I’d rather let out some frustration than not win the match.

“Emotions are good to have, and I think we all watch tennis for the emotions, and if you’re going to really get interested in a person, it’s important that they show who they truly are. I don’t think anyone likes to watch a blank piece of paper. I certainly don’t. It’s important to show how you feel.”

