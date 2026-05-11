Holger Rune has posted a message on social media to confirm he will not compete during the clay-court season as he continues to work towards a comeback.

The former world No 4 has not played since October 2025, when he underwent surgery on a “fully broken” Achilles, having suffered the injury at the Stockholm Open.

The 23-year-old Dane had signed up for the ATP 500 tournament in Hamburg, which will be held from 17 to 23 May.

However, Rune has withdrawn from both the Hamburg Open and the French Open — where main draw action will get underway on 24 May.

In a post on his x/Twitter account, Rune revealed he is now planning to make his comeback during the grass-court season.

“Tough decision not to play the clay season, but the right one,” Rune wrote.

“Can’t wait to see you all on the grass. Thank you to everyone for your love and support throughout my rehab. See you in not too long.”

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Speaking to the Tales from Tennis podcast in March, Rune gave a positive update on his rehab and outlined his plan to return at the end of the clay season or on grass.

“My rehab is going well, it’s moving in the right direction, and I started to run yesterday, so that’s a really nice milestone for me,” said the five-time ATP Tour title winner.

“Moving forward it looks great, it’s feeling great, so I’m very positive about everything and hopefully soon I can be back on the court.

“There is a rough timeframe. It could be the end of the clay season, it could be grass season. So it’s somewhere in between, but it’s tough to say. It really depends on how fast I go through the rehab and the journey now.

“And after I’m ready to play, I need to practise a little bit. I need to train probably around a month on the court fully before I feel ready, and maybe that’s less, maybe that’s more.”

Rune is yet to confirm which grass-court event he is planning to play first.

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