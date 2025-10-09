Holger Rune directed an explicit outburst at his mother and support team during his shock defeat to Valentin Vacherot in the quarter-finals of the 2025 Shanghai Masters.

The world No 11 was a heavy favourite to progress to the semi-finals from his match with Vacherot, but he fell to the 204th-ranked qualifier 6-2, 6-7(4), 4-6 in two hours and 59 minutes.

Rune broke Vacherot twice to take the opening set comfortably, but his 26-year-old Monegasque opponent levelled the match by winning a marathon second set that lasted just short of an hour and a half.

In the deciding set, Rune became the latest high-profile star to suffer from cramping in Shanghai after Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev. Seven players have been forced to retire mid-match due to the gruelling heat and humidity at the tournament.

The Dane was struggling badly physically as he lost his serve to love at 3-3. Rune battled on, but the break proved decisive as Vacherot closed out a huge victory.

At 0-30 in that crucial 3-3 game in the third set, Rune ranted at his coaching box, which included his mother, Aneke, his coach, Lars Christensen, and his physical trainer, Marco Panichi.

At the end of his complaints, Rune asked: “What can I do?”

Panichi, who has previously worked with Sinner and Novak Djokovic, took up the coaching mantle as he said: “Keep hitting the ball with the right length. That’s it.”

Tennis News

Novak Djokovic’s Shanghai opponent’s comment at the net sparks ‘bizarre’ verdict

Holger Rune calls for drastic ATP rule change as ‘brutal’ Shanghai conditions cause havoc

Rune was given a time violation warning for his lengthy exchange with his team, and he fell 0-40 down by netting a backhand on his first shot after Vacherot returned his serve on the next point.

The 22-year-old’s anger at this miss was evident as he went to smash his racket on the court, but stopped himself.

The former world No 4 then looked at his coaching box in exasperation and shouted: “F*** you. F*** you guys. F*** you.”

Very very classy Holger Rune. Telling your mom “f you” pic.twitter.com/GKXyMHoOiu — Brian’s Breaking News and Intel (@intelFromBrian) October 9, 2025

Rune’s frustration likely stemmed from his body failing him with such a big opportunity on the line, which is understandable.

The Dane, who has had an inconsistent season, would have set up a blockbuster Shanghai semi-final showdown with tennis icon Djokovic.

With Carlos Alcaraz absent and Sinner having exited in the third round, this was a good chance for Rune to win his second Masters 1000 title and first since the 2022 Paris Masters.

However, Rune undoubtedly crossed the line with the manner of his outburst, and it is the latest example of him failing to maintain his composure and manage his emotions on court.

The 22-year-old’s talent is unquestionable, but mentally, he still has a lot to prove if he is to be a serious challenger to Alcaraz and Sinner.

READ NEXT: WATCH: Daniil Medvedev takes dig at Rafael Nadal with favouritism claim in Shanghai rant

