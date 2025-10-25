The Hong Kong Tennis Open is one of the final stops on the WTA Tour in the 2025 season, and the draw is out, with Belinda Bencic and Leylah Fernandez among the players set to feature.

Main draw action at the WTA 250 tournament, which is staged on outdoor hard courts at Victoria Park in Hong Kong, will take place from October 27 to November 2.

The singles draw in Hong Kong features 32 players and eight seeds, and it is played over five rounds with no opening round byes.

Belinda Bencic and Leylah Fernandez headline Hong Kong Open draw

Belinda Bencic and Leylah Fernandez are seeded first and second respectively in Hong Kong, and they will each face players ranked outside the top 100 in their first matches

Victoria Mboko, Sofia Kenin, Maya Joint, Anna Kalinskaya, Sorana Cirstea and Emiliana Arango are the other seeded players

Rising star Alex Eala, who is unseeded, faces an intriguing opening round encounter with Great Britain’s Katie Boulter, and she could meet Mboko in the second round

The eight seeded players are all in the top 50 of the WTA Rankings, with the top four seeds all ranked inside the top 25.

Diana Shnaider won the tournament in 2024, but she chose not to return to defend her title this year.

Five players on the entry list withdrew ahead of the tournament: Naomi Osaka, Clara Tauson, Daria Kasatkina, Emma Raducanu and Priscilla Hon.

Hong Kong Open projected quarter-finals (based on seeding)

Belinda Bencic (1) vs Emiliana Arango (8)

Sofia Kenin (4) vs Maya Joint (5)

Victoria Mboko (3) vs Anna Kalinskaya (6)

Leylah Fernandez (2) vs Sorana Cirstea (7)

Who will the seeded players face?

Top seed Bencic, the world No 13, accepted a wildcard to compete having not initially entered the event, and she will start her campaign against 108th-ranked Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Emiliana Arango, the world No 48 and eighth seed in Hong Kong, will meet 81st-ranked Moyuka Uchijima in her first match. The Colombian is projected to meet Bencic in the quarter-finals.

Sofia Kenin, the world No 25 and fourth seed, will take on a qualifier in her opening match. No 5 seed Maya Joint, who is ranked 32nd, will start against world No 208 Anastasija Sevastova, who is using a protected ranking.

Kenin and Joint are projected to meet in the last eight, and both could face Bencic in the semi-finals.

Fernandez, Victoria Mboko, Anna Kalinskaya and Sorana Cirstea are all in the bottom half of the draw.

Hong Kong 250 draw: Top seeds:

[1/WC] Bencic

[2] Fernandez

[3] Mboko

[4] Kenin Solid draw for one of the best 250s on the calendar

Mboko, a 19-year-old Canadian star who won the WTA 1000 event in Montreal in August, is seeded third. The world No 23 will play 130th-ranked Talia Gibson in her first match.

Sixth seed Anna Kalinskaya, who is ranked 38th, will play world No 103 and fellow Russian Kamilla Rakhimova in her opener. Kalinskaya could face Mboko in the quarter-finals.

Fernandez, the world No 23 and second seed, will take on 163rd-ranked Wang Xiyu in the opening round.

Sorana Cirstea, the seventh seed and world No 45, received a wildcard to play in Hong Kong. The Romanian will begin her tournament against world No 93 Dalma Galfi.

Fernandez and Cirstea are on course to play in the last eight, and the winner of that potential matchup could meet Mboko or Kalinskaya in the semi-finals.

Alex Eala’s draw

Alex Eala made her WTA Tour breakthrough with a stunning run to the semi-finals of the Miami Open as a wildcard in March.

The 20-year-old Filipino, who is at a career-high ranking of 53rd, will play Katie Boulter in a tough opening round match. Boulter, the current world No 63, has been ranked as high as 23rd.

The winner could play Mboko in the second round.

