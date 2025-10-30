Felix Auger-Aliassime boosted his hopes of qualifying for the 2025 ATP Finals by defeating Daniel Altmaier to reach the quarter-finals of the 2025 Paris Masters.

The world No 10 battled back to win 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 against 50th-ranked Altmaier in the third round at the ATP 1000 tournament at the Paris La Defense Arena.

Auger-Aliassime also came from a set down to win in three sets against Alexandre Muller and Francisco Comesana in his opening two matches in Paris.

Felix Auger-Aliassime’s ATP Finals bid explained

Felix Auger-Aliassime’s chances of qualifying for the 2025 ATP Finals in Turin remain in his own hands after his third round win at the Paris Masters

The Canadian is currently ninth in the Race to Turin rankings, and he needs to reach the final in Paris to overtake eighth-placed Lorenzo Musetti

It is possible that Auger-Aliassime could still feature in Turin if he finishes ninth in the Race as there is uncertainty over Novak Djokovic’s participation

Auger-Aliassime is chasing Lorenzo Musetti in the Race to Turin — the yearly rankings that determine the eight players who qualify for the ATP Finals.

The 25-year-old is aiming to make his second appearance at the prestigious season-ending championships, having made his debut in 2022.

The 2025 ATP Finals will be held from November 9-16. Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev, Taylor Fritz, Alex de Minaur and Ben Shelton have already qualified, leaving just one spot up for grabs — unless a player pulls out.

How Felix Auger-Aliassime can ensure his ATP Finals qualification

With his victory against Altmaier in Paris, Auger-Aliassime moved onto 3,395 points in the Race to Turin rankings.

The Canadian now trails Musetti, who is in the No 8 position on 3,685 points, by 290 points.

If he reaches the semi-finals, Auger-Aliassime will increase his points total to 3,595, which would not be enough to surpass Musetti.

Therefore, Auger-Aliassime needs to at least reach the final in Paris to overtake the 23-year-old Italian and guarantee his spot at the ATP Finals.

Finishing as a runner-up in Paris would leave Auger-Aliassime with 3,845 points and crucially move him into the eighth and final qualification spot.

Tennis News

Valentin Vacherot set for another stunning rankings breakthrough with Paris Masters run

Novak Djokovic ATP Finals participation predictions made as former stars weigh in

If Auger-Aliassime won the title in Paris, which would be his maiden Masters 1000 crown, he would have 4,195 points and could move as high as fifth in the Race depending on the results of Shelton and de Minaur.

In the last eight, Auger-Aliassime will face world No 40 Valentin Vacherot — the Monegasque wildcard who continued his inspired form by beating Cameron Norrie in the third round.

If he beats Vacherot, Auger-Aliassime will play either sixth-ranked de Minaur, or 16th-ranked Alexander Bublik, in the semi-finals in Paris.

Jannik Sinner, the world No 2, is a possible opponent for Auger-Aliassime in the final.

Why Auger-Aliassime may play the ATP Finals even if he fails to overtake Musetti

Even if Auger-Aliassime falls before the final and fails to overtake Musetti in the Race, he might still make it to the ATP Finals.

This is because tennis icon Novak Djokovic, who is fourth in the Race and already qualified, is not certain to play in Turin.

The 38-year-old Serb pulled out before the 2024 ATP Finals after qualifying, and if he does the same this year, the player in the No 9 spot in the Race will take his place.

It is also possible that Auger-Aliassime could finish 10th in the Race, which would end his qualification hopes.

This could only happen if the Canadian were to lose to Vacherot in the quarter-finals, and one of Bublik, Daniil Medvedev or Alejandro Davidovich Fokina won the Paris title.

READ NEXT: Why Jannik Sinner won’t be the top seed at ATP Finals even if he returns to No 1

