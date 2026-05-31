Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner might have left Roland Garros early, but their aura is still having a significant effect on several players at the tournament.

Jannik Sinner was stunned by Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the second round, who came back from two sets down to dump the fatigued World No. 1 out of the competition.

Djokovic, meanwhile, suffered the same scoreline against Joao Fonseca in the third round in one of the best matches of the Grand Slam so far.

Their exits, along with Carlos Alcaraz’s withdrawal, has left the tournament wide open and several of the players are beginning to feel the pressure.

No matter who wins in the men’s draw of Roland Garros this year, there will be a brand-new Grand Slam champion crowned at the French event.

As a result, several of the early matches have been incredibly tense and many of them have gone the distance.

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Madison Keys, who secured her place in the fourth round of the competition by beating Victoria Mboko in three sets, believes it is due to how open the draw is this year.

“I think we’ve seen in the men’s scores today that they’re all really worried about who is going to be in the finals and not on the match today,” she said to The National News.

“I feel like their anxiety is slowly seeping into everyone’s lives, so hopefully they can make it through that and feel a little bit better and stop worrying about the final Sunday and worrying about, you know, today, tomorrow.”

This is a theory that has been backed up by two of the star’s who will be hoping to cash-in on the opportunity left by Djokovic and Sinner in Paris.

Frances Tiafoe, who came back from two sets down to defeat Jaime Faria, explained how the open draw has effected his performances at Roland Garros this year.

“I came out tight as hell today, God. And this is the reality, man. It’s fun to be a part of. I was telling someone at home, it’s fun to be a part of,” he said.

“You’re part of history, however you want to look at it. Right? Whether you get it done or not, you’re part of history. And it’s fun to be a part of.”

Flavio Cobolli, who is just the third seed from the top 10 left, agrees with Tiafoe’s summation of the open draw.

“It’s not easy. You see the draw. You see all the matches. So we have a lot of time to see the other matches, and it’s not easy to stay match by match, but I try to do it,” he said.

“The only thing that I know is that I won three matches, and I have to play the fourth. For sure it will be tough, and have to be ready to fight again. So for now I’m thinking about the next one.”

Cobolli, along with fellow top 10 seeds Alexander Zverev and Felix Auger-Aliassime, are the favourites to lift the trophy in the absence of Djokovic, Sinner, and Alcaraz.