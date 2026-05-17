Jannik Sinner is chasing his maiden Italian Open crown as he looks to extend his astonishing streak at Masters 1000 tournaments.

The world No 1 is seeking a sixth consecutive Masters 1000 crown after winning in Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo and Madrid this year following his victory at the 2025 Paris Masters in November.

Sinner is aiming to become only the second player to complete the Career Golden Masters after Novak Djokovic, having already triumphed at the other eight 1000 level events.

The four-time Grand Slam champion, who will play Casper Ruud in the championship match at the Foro Italico, is on a 28-match winning streak overall.

Jannik Sinner’s Masters 1000 titles

Prior to the 2026 Rome final, Sinner had secured nine Masters 1000 titles, with his maiden victory at this category of event coming at the 2023 Canadian Open in Toronto.

The Italian is a two-time champion in Miami, while he has won a single title in Canada, Cincinnati, Shanghai, Paris, Indian Wells, Monte Carlo and Madrid.

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The 24-year-old’s nine wins in Masters 1000 finals have come against nine different players, and he did not drop a set in any of these matches.

Sinner’s Masters 1000 final wins

Toronto 2023 – def. Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-1

Miami 2024 – def. Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 6-1

Cincinnati 2024 – def. Frances Tiafoe 7-6(4), 6-2

Shanghai 2024 – def. Novak Djokovic 7-6(4), 6-3

Paris 2025 – def. Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 7-6(4)

Indian Wells 2026 – def. Daniil Medvedev 7-6(6), 7-6(4)

Miami 2026 – def. Jiri Lehecka 6-4, 6-4

Monte Carlo 2026 – def. Carlos Alcaraz 7-6(5), 6-3

Madrid 2026 – def. Alexander Zverev 6-1, 6-2

Sinner has also lost in four Masters 1000 finals: to Hubert Hurkacz at the 2021 Miami Open, Daniil Medvedev at the 2023 Miami Open, and Carlos Alcaraz in both Rome and Cincinnati in 2025 (Sinner retired in the latter).

Jannik Sinner’s record at Masters 1000 level

Sinner held a 122-29 record (80.8%) in Masters 1000 matches before his 2026 Rome final against Ruud.

What did Jannik Sinner say after reaching the Italian Open final?

Following his 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 semi-final win against Daniil Medvedev in Rome, Sinner said: “Yeah, I had to fight very, very hard yesterday. I knew before the match it could be very physical.

“First set, I played really well, then the conditions became very, very heavy. It was tough to get through.

“But in the same time I tried to understand what’s working best. I tried to play with the best energy possible. Yesterday was very tough. Today everything can happen because you start again from zero basically.

“Obviously, the position where I’ve been in was much better with break up. When we played today was sunny, so different conditions. I’m happy that I got over the line.”

On reaching his second successive Rome final, Sinner said: “Yeah, obviously very happy. It’s a very special tournament for me and for us Italians. I’m very happy to find myself again in the final.

“But mentally I know tomorrow is a tough match. Final’s always very different to play. Happy to find myself again, in any case, in the final. Let’s see what’s coming.”

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