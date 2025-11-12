The latest industry figures suggest Novak Djokovic is over $200 million, but according to the man himself no one outside of his inner circle really knows his net worth as “it’s none of their business”.

Djokovic is the undisputed king when it comes to career prize money earnings in tennis as he tops the all-time list with an astonishing $191,252,375 – well clear of his former Big Three rivals Rafael Nadal ($134,946,100) and Roger Federer ($130,594,339).

On top of his on-court earnings, Djokovic also has lucrative endorsement contracts with the likes of Asics, Head, Hublot, Lacoste and Qatar Airways while he has investments with companies like Waterdrop and UTR Sports.

According to Forbes, Djokovic made roughly $25m from off-court deals in 2025 and they estimate his net worth to be between $240m and $250m, but that figure is quite low considering back in 2023 they claimed he was worth $510m ($340m off court and $170m on court).

During a wide-ranging interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Djokovic was asked: “How much are you worth now? Do you know? Approximately. Give me a ballpark.”

The 24-time Grand Slam winner replied: “I don’t like to talk about it, Pierce. I don’t like it. I’m north of one million (smiling).”

Morgan then asked to guess: “Well, I reckon you’re probably if I was a guessing man, I’d say at least three to 400 million.”

Djokovic: “Maybe. Maybe more. We live in a very materialistic society nowadays. I’m just saying I’m not like that. I don’t like … you know my team and my agent you know we don’t want to give all the information to Forbes for example, how much I’m worth or what the investments are, you know it’s none of their business.

“Why should I disclose that? For what reason? There are things that are disclosed with price money obviously that people know about or contracts, but the other things, no [I won’t disclose that].

“Money is very important and it does bring security, no doubt about it, and it is absolutely you know, one of the driving forces of the society of today. You cannot neglect the importance of money.

“But if money is the only thing you’re thinking about … I mean at least in my case and in my experience obviously I’m an athlete so for me it’s kind of a meritocracy model. If I win a tennis match or win a tournament I get rewarded. I get sponsorship deals etc.

“But also you know it’s it’s a lot about the mentality, it’s a lot about the brand that you want to create around yourself. I have, and again I don’t like to talk about this too much, but I did refuse a lot of the big brands and and and big paychecks in my career because I cannot represent something that I don’t believe in.

“I feel like I’ve always tried to play a long game.”

So what was the biggest one he turned down?

“I cannot name brands. I’m sorry. But, you know, it’s actually probably the most famous drink in the world,” he added.

Morgan then replied: “So, it’s Pepsi or Coke. It’s 50/50. It’s one of them. But without naming which one it was then, but how much was the deal you rejected? I’m curious.”

Djokovic: “It was a long time ago. So, it was it was it was pretty good.”

A few million?

“A bit more than that.”

Tens of millions?

“It’s just the integrity that I care about. It’s protecting what is, you know, valuable to you in your life. It’s as simple as that. If I if I don’t don’t drink something and I I don’t drink and my kids don’t drink it.

“You know [Cristiano] Ronaldo you mentioned there’s the famous video you remember when he removed was it Gatorade or Coca-Cola and he put the water and said drink water. Yeah. I respect that a lot. I respect that a lot. It takes a lot of courage.”