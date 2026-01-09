Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are set for their first exhibition match of the 2026 season as they will meet in South Korea and they will earn big bucks just for showing up.

The top two players in the ATP Rankings have opted not to play any official tournaments ahead of the Australian Open and with organisers of the Hyundai Card Super Match offering mega money, it is easy to see why they preferred to head to Seoul.

According to Italy’s Gazzetta dello Sport, world No 1 Alcaraz and world No 2 Sinner will earn roughly €2 million (about $2,3m and £1,7m) each for competing at the exhibition event at the Inspire Arena on January 10.

For comparison, the player who wins this week’s Brisbane International will receive $114,060 (roughly £85,696 and €103,000) for a title run, the Hong Kong Open champion will earn $106,460 (£79,000 and €91,000) while the top players at the United Cup could earn a maximum of $1,040,400 (£775,000 and €900,000) for being unbeaten throughout the tournament.

Tickets for the match in Seoul is almost sold out, but the cheapest seats started at $170 while the most expensive on-court experience seats were sold for $2,100, although prices have skyrocketed to over $3,000.

But the Alcaraz-Sinner money-making tour won’t end in South Korea as they have also signed up for the Million Dollar 1 Point Slam ahead of the Australian Open.

The two will be joined by fellow Grand Slam winners Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Naomi Osaka and Daniil Medvedev in the winner-takes-all event at Rod Laver Arena on January 14.

They will be among 22 professional players who will take on amateurs and celebrities in a one-point knockout style tournament at Melbourne Park with the last player standing earning A$1,000,000 (U$700,000 and £500,000).

After the Million Dollar 1 Point Slam, they will shift their focus to the season-opening Grand Slam where the winner will earn A$4,15m (US$2,80m and £2,06m).

The month of January could be a very productive money-making month for Sinner and Alcaraz as, should one of them win all three events (Hyundai Card Super Match, Million Dollar 1 Point Slam and Australian Open), they could go home with roughly $5,8m (£4,3m and €5m).

Not bad, but then again Sinner earned $5,071m (£3,7m and €4,4m) for a week’s effort at the ATP Finals in November after winning the tournament undefeated.

Let’s not forget the four-time Grand Slam winner also collected a cool $6,000,000 (£4,5m and €5,2m) for winning three matches at the exhibition Six Kings Slam in October.