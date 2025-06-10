The culture in the ATP locker room has changed for the better thanks to Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, “and even Novak Djokovic”, according to 1989 French Open winner Michael Chang.

Federer, Nadal and Djokovic dominated tennis for more than two decades as they shared 66 Grand Slams between them and set numerous records along the way.

Their rivalries were fierce with Federer and Nadal creating the Big Two before Djokovic joined them at the top to create the Big Three with the trio admitting that the competition inspired them to greater things.

Although they were incredibly competitive on the court, they enjoyed good relationships away from the court with Nadal and Federer often playing in exhibition matches.

Djokovic is the only one of the Big Three still active, but he is often praised for helping players, especially those just starting out.

Former world No 2 Chang feels that is what separates them from previous generations.

The American – who remains the youngest Grand Slam men’s winner as he was just 17 years and 109 days when he won the 1989 French Open – explained what sets the Big Three apart from the John McEnroe, Jimmy Connors and Ivan Lendl eras.

“Federer and Nadal changed the culture in the locker room, to be honest with you. The generation that we followed was very competitive, didn’t really talk to each other,” he told CLAY and RG Media.

“Roger, Rafa and even Novak, they changed the culture very much so in the locker room. On the court, it’s business. You want to play as hard as you can. But off the court, those guys were kind to everybody.

“Whether you are the ranked No 2 in the world or whether you are the 100th-ranked guy in doubles… They treated you like the same. I think that has carried on through this generation. Because they have respect for everybody.”

ATP News

Former world No 1 makes lavish ‘Big 4’ claim after Carlos Alcaraz’s epic win over Jannik Sinner

Will Carlos Alcaraz or Jannik Sinner win 20+ Grand Slams? John McEnroe makes prediction

This generation is in reference to Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz as the two have been top of men’s tennis over the past few years, sharing the last six Grand Slams.

The duo played in this year’s French Open final and their excellent sportsmanship was on display with both accepting difficult calls during the match.

Chang added: “Carlos and Jannik are great with their fellow players. They are great with the fans and with the kids. I have seen that first-hand. I think they have a very healthy respect for one another.

“Different than in years past, like a McEnroe-Connors or a McEnroe-Lendl. That was a little bit like not friends. I think their rivalry is one of intensity on the court, but a great deal of respect off the court.”