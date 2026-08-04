Alex Eala’s brilliant run to the Washington Open title has put her firmly in the category of ‘dark horse’ ahead of the US Open.

Eala defeated Jessica Pegula in three sets to claim the Washington title, which came after the star also picked up wins against Elina Svitolina and Naomi Osaka.

The Filipina star will play the Canadian Open and the Cincinnati Open ahead of the US Open, but many of her adoring fans are excited about how she might fare at the Flushing Meadows event this year.

At last year’s tournament, Eala claimed the first Grand Slam main draw victory of her career in New York by defeating Clara Tauson. She was then defeated by Cristina Bucsa in the second round.

So how have previous Washington Open winners fared at the US Open just a month later?

The last five Washington Open winner before Alex Eala’s victory

2025: Leylah Fernandez

2024: Paula Badosa

2023: Coco Gauff

2022: Liudmila Samsonova

2021: Jessica Pegula

It’s been a mixed bag for the Washington Open champions at the US Open, although no player in the last five years has suffered an exit in the first two rounds.

Last year’s Washington champion, Leylah Fernandez, only managed a third round appearance at the US Open a month later.

Fernandez defeated compatriot Rebecca Marino and Elsa Jacquemot before losing to world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets at the Grand Slam.

In 2023, Paula Badosa was crowned the champion of the Washington Open. She would go on to have a very impressive run at the US Open, reaching the last eight of the Grand Slam.

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Badosa beat the likes of Taylor Townsend and Elena-Gabriela Ruse en route to the quarter finals, before she was defeated by Emma Navarro in straight sets.

Eala will be hoping to emulate Coco Gauff, who is the only player in the last five years to win the Washington Open and the US Open back-to-back.

Gauff beat Maria Sakkari in the Washington Open final to claim the title and she followed it up by having a brilliant campaign at Flushing Meadows.

The American beat Jelena Ostapenko, Karolina Muchova, and Sabalenka consecutively to claim the US Open on home soil for the first and only time in her career.

In 2022, Liudmila Samsonova was the winner of the Washington Open and she followed it up with her best-ever run at the US Open.

The Russian star defeated Sara Bejlek, Fernandez, and Aleksandra Krunić, before succumbing to Ajla Tomljanović in straight sets in the fourth round.

Pegula was crowned the Washington Open champion in 2021, which was the first WTA singles title of her career. She reached the third round of the US Open a month later, defeating Anastasia Potapova and Misaki Doi, before losing to Belinda Bencic.

If Eala emulates the last five winners of the Washington Open, she will earn her best-ever performance at the US Open.