Roger Federer has hailed the impact of two all-time tennis greats in ensuring the Laver Cup survived.

To the surprise of nobody, Roger Federer was confirmed to be inducted into the Tennis Hall of Fame in the first year he was eligible.

Federer won 20 Grand Slams in his career and is widely considered one of the best players to ever play the game.

The Swiss icon hung up his racket in 2022, but he has made sporadic returns to the sport throughout the year.

Federer returned to the Australian Open this year for an exhibition doubles match, and to play a practice set with Casper Ruud, while he appeared in the Royal Box at Wimbledon.

He is set to appear at the US Open in a doubles match alongside Andy Roddick, Andre Agassi, and John McEnroe in the opening week of the Grand Slam.

Four days later and Federer will be inducted into the Tennis Hall of Fame, which is set to take place on August 29th.

Federer is set to be inducted alongside Mary Carillo and The Tennis Channel has confirmed it will be broadcasting the entire event.

That will include some of the biggest names in tennis offering their insights into Federer’s big day.

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Martina Navartilova, who has already been inducted into the Tennis Hall of Fame, is set to appear on the pre-show alongside Prakash Amritraj and Dani Klupenger.

Elsewhere, Brad Gilbert, the legendary former coach of Andre Agassi, Andy Murray, Kei Nishikori, and Coco Gauff, will host an episode of podcast, The Big T, from the event.

The event is set to take place at the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, Rhode Island.

Last year’s event saw Maria Sharapova and Mike and Bob Bryan inducted into the illustrious Hall of Fame. Sharapova was introduced by one of her biggest rivals, Serena Williams, at the event.

That means there is at least a chance that Rafael Nadal will appear at the event to welcome Federer into the Tennis Hall of Fame.

Federer and Nadal’s rivalry is one of the best in tennis history as they battled it out for two decades at the very top of the ATP Tour.

The pair played 40 times on the ATP Tour, with the King of Clay leading the head-to-head with 24 victories. That included nine Grand Slam finals.

Between them, the pair shared 42 Grand Slam titles and they remain firm friends away from the court following both of their retirements from the sport.

Just recently, Federer visited his former Spanish rival at the Rafael Nadal Academy and the pair have been spotted playing golf together.