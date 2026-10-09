Hubert Hurkacz joins exclusive list alongside Andy Murray after beating Novak Djokovic in Shanghai

Hubert Hurkacz produced a spellbinding display to knock Novak Djokovic out of the second round of the Shanghai Masters.

Both men entered the tournament looking to extend a winning streak, with Hurkacz currently on a seven-match unbeaten streak in Shanghai and Djokovic coming off his China Open triumph.

Djokovic’s exploits at the China Open looked to be the deciding factor, however, as the Serbian produced a tired display as he fell to a straight sets defeat to the Pole.

The victory puts Hurkacz in elite company as he has now achieved a feat that only three other men have managed in tennis history.

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With his win against Djokovic at the Shanghai Masters, Hurkacz has now beaten Djokovic on hard court, Rafael Nadal on clay, and Roger Federer on grass.

Beaten every member of the ‘big three’ on their favoured surface is a feat only Andy Murray, Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem have managed before the Pole.

Hurkacz beat Nadal on clay at the 2024 Italian Open, in what was their only meeting on the ATP Tour. The Pole also knocked Federer out of Wimbledon in 2021, to end the star’s career at the Grand Slam tournament he won a record eight times in his career.

The Pole has also now beaten all four members of the big four – Murray, Nadal, Djokovic, and Federer – following his victory against Djokovic at the Shanghai Masters.

Hurkacz has a winning record against Murray and Nadal, too, and Federer ended his career tied one win apiece against the Pole.

Djokovic is the only player in the big four to have a winning record against Hurkacz and it’s an incredibly dominant head-to-head record for the 24-time Grand Slam champion.

Before their match at the Shanghai Masters, Djokovic has won eight straight matches against Hurkacz, including victories at two of the four Grand Slams, at Wimbledon and Roland Garros.

Hurkacz will now await the winner of Lorenzo Musetti and Zhou Yi in their second round match in Shanghai, and he has a major opportunity for another deep run at the tournament.

If the Pole can find a way past either opponent, he will play either Frances Tiafoe or Alejandro Davidovich Fokina for a place in the quarterfinals of the Masters tournament.

Hurkacz won the Shanghai Masters in 2023, defeating the likes of Fabian Maroszan, Sebastian Korda, and Andrey Rublev en route to the second Masters title of his career.

Hurkacz currently sits at world No 31 in the ATP Tour live rankings following his win against Djokovic.