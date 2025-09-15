Novak Djokovic is unlikely to break the all-time record for most singles titles won by a man in the Open Era because it is “not important to him”, according to former world No 11 Sam Querrey.

The tennis great won his 100th career title when he lifted the Geneva Open trophy in May, leaving three shy of Roger Federer, who is second on the all-time list with Connors sitting atop on 109 career titles.

Djokovic, though, has entered only three tournaments since then as he played at Roland Garros, Wimbledon and the US Open, losing in the semi-final at each of those events.

With Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner dominating the big titles on the ATP Tour, it remains to be seen if the 24-time Grand Slam winner will add more trophies to his CV, especially given his stance on his calendar.

Djokovic has made it clear that his last big goal in tennis is to win majors and this year, besides the four Grand Slams and the Geneva event, he played only five other tournaments (three ATP Masters 1000s, one ATP 500 and another ATP 250).

So what are the chances of Djokovic surpassing Federer and Connors’ title tallies?

Speaking on the Nothing Major Podcast, Querrey explained: “I don’t think it’s important to him and that is based on what his calendar was this year.

“The last three tournaments he played were Roland Garros, Wimbledon, the US Open. If Novak wanted to surpass those guys, he could.

“He could go load up with 250s and win them because, as we saw this year, he made the semi-finals of all four majors. So, in major tournaments, he’s the third-best player in the world [behind Alcaraz and Sinner]. And his total is, what’s he ranked right now? Seven. I think he’s generally looked at as the third-best player in the world right now.

“He could go sign up for a handful of 250s and could have this year and probably won 10 of them. So, for that reason alone, I don’t think those numbers of surpassing Fed and Jimmy Connors are important to him at all.”

Djokovic has committed to only one more tournament in 2025 and that is the Hellenic Championships in Athens with the tournament being staged in the Greek capital for the first time after taking place in Belgrade in recent years.

Former world No 8 John Isner added: “He’s cemented his place as the greatest tennis player of all time. I don’t think we’re going to see him in Delray Beach in February. Do you?”

Querrey then replied: “No, I do not. I think he’s signed up to play that 250 in Greece, the one that moved from Belgrade to Greece. That might be the last 250 he ever plays.”

Isner then had the last say on the 103 and 109 debate, stating: “He might just get to 104 but without having to change his calendar at all [but] 109, I don’t think he will get there.”