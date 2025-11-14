Iga Swiatek’s fine record representing Poland at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals continued after picking up a quickfire 43-minute win while representing her nation in this weekend’s play-off round.

World No 2 Swiatek is rounding off her 2025 season representing her nation in play-off action, with the victorious nation in each group progressing to next year’s qualifying round.

After a disappointing campaign at the WTA Finals last week, the 24-year-old was back in rampant form on Friday night — with New Zealand’s Elyse Tse unable to provide much opposition for the six-time Grand Slam champion.

World No 909 Tse is a staggering 907 places below Swiatek in the WTA Rankings, and the gulf in class and experience between the two was evident, with the Pole needing just 43 minutes to seal a 6-0, 6-1 victory for her nation.

Swiatek won 50 of the 64 points contested between the two in Gorzow and broke her opponent on five separate occasions, with Tse lifting her arms in celebration after her sole hold of serve when 6-0, 3-0 down.

And, Swiatek’s victory contributed to a whitewash win for her nation, with Poland picking up a 3-0 victory over New Zealand.

Before the world No 2 had taken to court, Kataryzna Kawa had already beaten Vivian Yang 6-4, 6-4, while Linda Klimovicova and Martyna Kubka rounded off the tie with a doubles win over Erin Routliffe and Jade Otway.

Victory on Friday means that Poland will guarantee their spot in the 2026 qualifying round if they defeat Romania in their second group tie on Sunday — with Romania and New Zealand facing off on Saturday.

Swiatek’s stunning Billie Jean King Cup record

Victory for Swiatek on Friday night hardly came as a surprise, but the win over Tse did continue her impressive record in the women’s team competition.

The six-time Grand Slam champion now has a 13-2 record in Billie Jean King Cup singles rubbers, and has now won 11 straight rubbers when representing her nation.

The only two times Swiatek has been beaten in the competition came when she was just 17 years old, with defeats to Russia’s Natalia Vikhlyantseva and Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska back in February 2019.

Swiatek had not represented the nation in Billie Jean King Cup action this season until now, with her last appearance being in the 2024 Finals last Autumn.

In Malaga, the Pole beat Spain’s Paula Badosa in the Round of 16, Czechia’s Linda Noskova in the quarter-final, and Italy’s Jasmine Paolini in the semi-final, though Poland would ultimately lose to Italy at that stage.

