Iga Swiatek broke a Madrid Open record previously held by Serena Williams as she gained revenge over Alex Eala in her opening match inside the Caja Magica.

Last month, world No 2 Swiatek was stunned by Eala at the Miami Open, losing 6-2, 7-5 in one of the most difficult losses she has faced in recent years.

It looked as if history would repeat itself early on in Madrid, with Swiatek hitting a staggering 25 unforced errors on her way to dropping the opening set, and twice falling a break down in set two.

However, though still not at her full-flowing best, Swiatek was able to raise her level and ultimately forced her way past her teenage opponent in a 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 victory on Court Manolo Santana.

“It wasn’t easy to get into the rhythm and feel the right timing, so I was happy that I was just patient,” said Swiatek in her on-court interview.

“I always love playing here. For sure, I’m just proud of my performances in the last two years and it’s great to have this experience.

“For sure, the conditions are different than last year – I think it’s like 10 degrees more – so I feel like the game is going to be a little bit different, but I’m just happy to be here and happy to enjoy Madrid.”

Madrid Open News

Carlos Alcaraz set for ATP Rankings blow after Madrid Open withdrawal

Emma Raducanu closing in on prize money breakthrough as she makes telling confession

Having reached the final of the Madrid Open in 2023 and winning the title in 2024, beating Aryna Sabalenka to claim the title, the Pole undoubtedly has an impressive pedigree at the event.

And, having now won 87.5% of her matches at the tournament, she now holds the highest win percentage in Madrid Open history.

The record was held by Williams, who won two Madrid Open titles on her way to holding an 87% record at the tournament.

Things will initially not get any easier for the second seed, who will now face 31st seed Linda Noskova in the third round, the Czech having beaten Maria Lourdes Carle 7-5, 6-1 on Thursday.

Swiatek leads the head-to-head between the two 4-1, though she was famously stunned by Noskova in the third round of the 2024 Australian Open.

The Pole has won all three of their contests since then, though their last two matches have gone the distance, with Swiatek triumphing 6-7(1), 6-4, 6-4 when they last met at the Qatar Open back in February.

“Well, we always play amazing matches, so hopefully this one is also going to be enjoyable and good entertainment,” added Swiatek.

“I’m just going to focus on my performance Linda’s a great player and I have huge respect for her, so we’ll see.”

Looking further ahead through the draw, she has received a significant boost.

Swiatek could have faced a rematch against 23rd seed Jelena Ostapenko in the fourth round, less than a week after the Latvian beat the Pole in Stuttgart for a sixth win in as many meetings.

However, Ostapenko crashed out of the Madrid Open on Thursday, falling 7-6(2), 6-2 to compatriot Anastasija Sevastova.

Read Next: Iga Swiatek vs Jessica Pegula vs Coco Gauff: Battle for No 2 at Madrid Open