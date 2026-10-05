Iga Swiatek makes ‘really p***ed off and angry’ comment after dramatic China Open fightback

Iga Swiatek admitted she was “really p***ed” and “angry” before coming back from the brink to defeat Donna Vekic in a dramatic China Open match.

The six-time major champion earned a 4-6, 7-6(0), 6-2 victory over world No 40 Vekic in the third round at the WTA 1000 tournament in Beijing on Monday.

Swiatek was in serious trouble when she trailed 2-5 in the second set, but she won the next four games — twice breaking Vekic when the Croatian served for the match.

The world No 9 then dominated the tiebreak before breaking Vekic three times en route to winning the deciding set.

In her on-court interview, Swiatek said: “I was just really p***ed. I thought I’m not playing bad, but, for sure, it wasn’t enough.

“Did some mistakes. And yeah, I was just angry. I wanted to change something, because clearly it wasn’t working.

“The beginning of second set, for sure, was tough. But later on, I figured it out, so I’m really happy about that.”

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In her post-match press conference, Swiatek was asked about her frustration

“Well, I think at some point, I don’t know how many points we both had, but I felt like I’m playing good,” said the Pole.

“I felt like we might be even, but maybe she was winning the more important points. I knew I had my opportunities; I should push a little bit more.

“I don’t think she is a different player than couple years ago. I think she plays the same game style. If she feels the ball good, she’s a really dangerous player.

“I just needed to go level up because she played really good, used these chances that I didn’t use in the first set.”

The former world No 1 added: “I was in a bad position score-wise, didn’t really know after the first set what to change to play better.

“Later on in the second set, I was playing more brave and more aggressive, changing more down the line. At the end, I think it’s what changed the rhythm of the match.”

Swiatek will face world No 13 Iva Jovic in the fourth round at the China Open.

The 25-year-old is aiming to secure her second title in Beijing, having triumphed on her debut in the Chinese capital in 2023.

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