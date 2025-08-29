After coming through a difficult second round match at the 2025 US Open, Iga Swiatek was left stunned and irritated by a question she was asked in her post-match press conference.

Swiatek defeated world No 66 Suzan Lamens 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 in Arthur Ashe Stadium to progress to the third round at Flushing Meadows, where she is chasing her second US Open title and seventh Grand Slam crown.

The world No 2 won the opening set routinely and looked on course for a convincing win as she was twice up a break at 2-1 and 4-3 in the second set. The Pole was, however, derailed by issues with her forehand late in the second set, while her 26-year-old Dutch opponent impressed.

“I served better [in the third set] than in the previous sets,” Swiatek said in her on-court interview.

“I wanted to be pretty confident with my serve and go for it. I’m happy that I closed it pretty fast, even though I lost one break.

“It wasn’t an easy match and I made some mistakes. I’m happy that at the end I could be more proactive.”

In the Polish section of her press conference, journalist Tomek Moczerniuk asked Swiatek if she had considered putting beads in her hair.

The full question was: “This is New York, people here like to put on a show, whether good or bad. Some scream on the court, some quarrel, some enter the court with labubu dolls. Have you ever thought of, I don’t know, putting beads in your hair (translated from Polish)?”

Swiatek, who was visibly taken aback and annoyed by the question, responded: “What kind of question is that? Did you think about putting beads in your hair? No. What’s going on here? What sort of a question was that?”

Moczerniuk can be seen walking out of the press conference after Swiatek’s reaction, with the Polish star staring at the reporter and shaking her head.

Tell me it’s not real… The question is whether Iga wanted to weave beads into her hair pic.twitter.com/CBDV5EFw3m — S.|198km/h⚡️| (@Sarilec) August 28, 2025

On his Twitter/X account, Moczerniuk addressed the backlash he has faced and explained his intention was to “lighten the mood” after a “tense” press conference.

“The conversation with Iga got a bit out of hand,” Moczerniuk wrote. “Unfortunately, I got caught in the crossfire because she didn’t like that I asked if — since New Yorkers like a show — she had ever thought about lightly shocking them, for example, by weaving beads into her hair.

“You need to understand the whole context. The end of the conference was tense, and I wanted to lighten the mood a bit and ask a casual, relaxed question. But it turned out as it did, and I can’t turn back time. I’ll apologise to [Iga] at the earliest opportunity.”

