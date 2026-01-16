Iga Swiatek declared that she does not want anyone to “spoil” the Australian Open draw for her after a reporter told her that Naomi Osaka and Elena Rybakina were in her section of the draw.

The world No 2 will face Chinese qualifier Yuan Yue, who is ranked 130th, in her opening match at Melbourne Park. Looking further ahead, Swiatek’s projected path to the title looks tricky.

The Polish star could face Naomi Osaka, the 16th seed and a four-time major champion, in the fourth round.

If she reaches the quarter-finals, Swiatek could meet Elena Rybakina, the No 5 seed and 2022 Wimbledon winner.

In her pre-tournament press conference, Swiatek was asked about Osaka and Rybakina being in her section of the draw and whether she had adjusted her strategy or preparation as a result.

The six-time Grand Slam winner sighed before explaining she had not looked that far ahead.

“I’m not looking at the draw, so thanks for the heads-up,” Swiatek said. “No, it’s not a joke. I’m literally not doing that.

“So please don’t spoil it for me. I want to be surprised after every match. Erm… no [I didn’t prepare differently], because I didn’t know. That’s it.”

Swiatek could complete the career Grand Slam in Melbourne as the Australian Open is the only major title she is yet to win.

The 24-year-old was asked if the career Grand Slam is in her thinking.

“I think you guys are thinking more about it. I know, I can hear that,” she replied.

“No, I mean, honestly, since the beginning of the year, there are many people coming to me and talking to me about it, but I’m really just focusing on day-by-day work. And this is how it’s always been for me.

“This is how I actually was able to achieve the success that I already have, just focusing really on grinding, and match by match. Winning a Grand Slam is tough, a lot of things have to come together to do that.

“Yeah, it’s a tough tournament. So I have no expectations. Obviously it would be a dream come true, but this is not my clear goal that I wake up with. I’m thinking more about how I want to play and what I want to improve day by day.”

