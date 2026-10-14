Iga Swiatek breaks Serena Williams’ all-time career record after latest win in Wuhan

Iga Swiatek confirmed her place in the round of 16 at the Wuhan Open by beating compatriot Magdalena Frech.

Swiatek produced a spellbinding display to win 6-2, 6-1 and she will now await the winner of Ashlyn Krueger or Lanlana Tararudee in the round of 16.

The Pole is looking to claim her second Masters title of the year in Wuhan as she continues her quest to try and qualify for the WTA Finals at the end of the year.

Swiatek is currently tenth in the live race, but there is just one spot left for the Pole to qualify, so she is locked in a battle with Karolina Muchova, Marta Kostyuk, and Iva Jovic.

While she looks to try and extend her season, Swiatek has earned an impressive record after marking yet another WTA 1000 victory.

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The Pole’s win against Frech was her 149th win in WTA-1000 events according to OptaAce, which sees her surpass Serena Williams’ 148 victories at Masters level in her career.

Swiatek now sits at seventh for the most wins in WTA-1000 since the format’s introduction in 2009, which is testament to her longevity at the top of the Tour.

The star has not had a vintage year in 2026, although she has shown signs that she could soon return to the player that once dominated women’s tennis under new coach Francisco Roig.

Another legendary tennis coach, Rick Macci, has predicted that she will become a Grand Slam winner once again after missing out on a major this season.

Speaking on X, Macci said: “Iga can and will get back on track because she knows the way and how to play. When you lose everything is microscopically up for debate but if the Polish Punisher stays super positive [then] many Grand Slams still await.

“She is not going to do surgery on a stroke at this stage but I know inside she still has that rage. Her mindset is the real key as she will see to any victory. She should try on court to smile and I have no doubt she will go the extra mile.”

Swiatek is looking to win the Wuhan Open for the first time in her career and she has been given a big chance to do so after some high-profile withdrawals and early exits.

Mirra Andreeva and Linda Noskova announced they would not be playing the event, while the likes of Kostyuk, Belinda Bencic, and Sorana Cirstea have already been knocked out.

As a result, Swiatek is already the fifth highest-ranked player at the Wuhan Open this year, behind only Aryna Sabalenka, Elina Svitolina, Jessica Pegula, and Karolina Muchova.