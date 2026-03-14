Iga Swiatek looks on during her match

Iga Swiatek has taken to social media to comment on her “tough” exit at the 2026 Indian Wells Open as she looked ahead to the Miami Open.

The six-time Grand Slam champion was beaten 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 by world No 9 Elina Svitolina in the quarter-finals of the WTA 1000 tournament.

Swiatek had been in fine form in the Californian desert prior to her defeat to the 31-year-old Ukrainian, having dropped just 13 games in her opening three matches.

The two-time Indian Wells winner started her campaign in Tennis Paradise with a 6-0, 7-6(2) victory over 187th-ranked American qualifier Kayla Day before she defeated world No 34 Maria Sakkari 6-3, 6-2 in the third round.

The Pole then dismantled world No 13 Karolina Muchova — who was on an eight-match winning streak — 6-2, 6-0 in the last 16.

Swiatek now holds a 4-2 record against Svitolina, who she had defeated in straight sets in each of the pair’s previous three encounters.

After the match, Svitolina said: “Yeah, it was a good day for me. I played really well. I mean, I wouldn’t say it was the perfect match, but in a way, I could stay in the match and fight and find a way after losing second set. But, yeah, definitely very happy with the performance overall.”

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What did Iga Swiatek say after her Indian Wells campaign?

In a post on her Instagram account, Swiatek gave on honest assessment of her performance against Svitolina.

“Yesterday’s match didn’t go the way I wanted,” Swiatek wrote.

“Not my best day, not best performance for sure. It’s tough, but these situations are part of sports life.

“Thank you all for the support. The hard work doesn’t stop. See you in Miami.”

Swiatek started Indian Wells as the world No 2, but she will be overtaken by Elena Rybakina when the WTA Rankings update next week.

What next for Iga Swiatek?

Swiatek will next compete at the WTA 1000 tournament in Miami, where main draw action will get underway on Tuesday 17 March.

The 24-year-old will be vying for her second Miami Open crown, having triumphed in South Florida in 2022.

She holds a 12-3 record from her previous four appearances at the Miami Open.

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