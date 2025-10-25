Iga Swiatek’s coach has revealed how he has learnt to adapt to the six-time Grand Slam champion’s “super smart” approach of disconnecting during majors and longer WTA 1000 events.

Acclaimed coach Wim Fissette and former world No 1 Swiatek began working together towards the end of 2024, and have already achieved huge success during their time together.

The Pole lifted her sixth Grand Slam title at Wimbledon earlier this summer and was also an Australian Open and French Open semi-finalist, with further titles at the Cincinnati Open and Korea Open to her name.

Swiatek is far from the first notable name that Fissette has guided to huge success, with the Belgian working with the likes of Kim Clijsters and Naomi Osaka over the past two decades.

And, after a successful twelve months together, he has now offered invaluable insight into what he has himself learnt from the 24-year-old during their time together.

Speaking on The Inside-In Tennis Podcast, the Belgian revealed that he had really learnt how to embrace “full relaxation mode” during tournaments from Swiatek, especially amid longer events.

He said: “The intensity that she brings on the practice courts is exactly the same that you see in matches, but I kind of saw that because I was watching some of her practices also in the past years.

“What I really learnt, and what I think is super smart, is kind of how she deals with, let’s say, the days between matches at Grand Slams or a two-week event, where you have the day off.

Tennis News

What did Elena Rybakina say after Tokyo withdrawal? And what points and prize money did she earn?

Hong Kong Open Draw: Bencic, Fernandez, Mboko & Eala learn their fate at WTA 250 event

“We all know Iga, how focused she is and completely in her zone, but the next day she really goes to the opposite, like in full relaxation mode, where she kind of recharges, to go from the full focus to the full relaxation.

“That’s also I guess why she’s able to do it, like every match or every week, because she has this ‘up’ focus, and then she goes down again.

“I really like it, how she kind of switches off, goes to the park, goes to the beach, doesn’t think about tennis. That’s something I will definitely advise in the future [to] other players that I will work with.”

Swiatek and Fissette may have their eyes on further success together in 2026, though they still have one event left of 2025: the WTA Finals in Riyadh.

The Pole has qualified for the year-end championships for the fifth straight season, first qualifying in 2021, and is No 2 in the Race to Riyadh, only trailing Aryna Sabalenka.

Swiatek was knocked out in the round-robin stage back in 2024 despite winning two of her three matches, though she was the champion in Cancun back in 2023.

Read Next: WTA Finals: Complete Field, Key Dates, Prize Money, Ranking Points – Sabalenka, Swiatek, Gauff star