Wim Fissette has outlined Iga Swiatek’s priorities and targets for the 2026 season as he also revealed how he thinks the Polish star can improve as a player.

Swiatek hired the renowned Fissette as her coach in October 2024 after parting ways with her former coach Tomasz Wiktorowski.

Fissette previously worked with a host of other WTA Tour stars, including Naomi Osaka, Angelique Kerber, Kim Clijsters, Petra Kvitova, Victoria Azarenka and Simona Halep.

Iga Swiatek’s coach Wim Fissette looks ahead to 2026

Wim Fissette has said Iga Swiatek’s priorities are “not changing” as she wants to be “the best in the world” and win Grand Slams in the 2026 season

The Belgian coach asserted that Swiatek can “become a better player and add things to her game” by balancing her schedule

Fissette described Swiatek’s level of play in 2025 as “good”, but assessed that she “couldn’t maintain the highest level all the time”

In her first season with Fissette as her coach, Swiatek built a strong 64-17 (79%) record and finished as the world No 2 — 2,475 points behind Aryna Sabalenka.

Swiatek’s season highlight was securing her maiden title at Wimbledon, where she dismantled Amanda Anisimova 6-0, 6-0 in the final.

The 24-year-old Pole also secured a WTA 1000 title in Cincinnati and a WTA 500 title in Seoul, while she was a runner-up at the WTA 500 in Bad Homburg.

Swiatek did, though, fall short of the stratospheric standards she has set on clay as she missed out on the Roland Garros crown for the first time since 2021 and failed to reach a final at any clay-court event.

What did Wim Fissette say about Iga Swiatek’s goals for 2026

In an interview with Sport.Pl’s Dominik Senkowski, Fissette spoke openly about Swiatek’s ambitions for next year.

“The priorities are not changing, you know. Iga wants to be the best in the world, and that’s our team goal as well,” said Fissette.

“We want to win a Grand Slam, or hopefully more Grand Slams. We want to win 1000 events. We want to be as close to number one as possible.

“But we also know what we need to do. Iga is young, she needs to, step by step, become a better player and add things to her game.

“How are we going to do that? By trying to balance the schedule a little bit better to get a few more training weeks and a longer pre-season than last year, which is good. And we’re looking forward.

“I think I learned also as a coach a lot this year about Iga and I think we have a strong base to start the next season.”

What did Wim Fissette say about Iga Swiatek’s 2025 campaign?

Fissette also gave a candid assessment of Swiatek’s performances in 2025

“Her level of play was good. However, she couldn’t maintain the highest level all the time. There were moments when the level dropped and then rose,” he said.

“Breaks were very rare during matches, but it was difficult to break opponents, especially if they were serving at 190-195 km/h. It’s very difficult then, because you feel a lot of pressure on your serve and you know it won’t be easy to make up for a break.

“I think this showed us again what we need to work on in pre-season for next season.

“I saw a lot of good things in Iga’s game, which improved over the course of the year, but it’s clear that development remains very important, and that’s what we need to focus on now.”

