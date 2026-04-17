Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff headed into the clay court season with high hopes after challenging starts to 2026, but their exits from the WTA 500 tournament in Stuttgart suggested their problems are a long way from being solved.

Four-time French Open champion Swiatek and reigning Roland Garros champion Gauff have serious pedigree on clay, but they showed signs of rust as they were beaten in Germany.

This was a big moment for Swiatek, as she started her journey with coach Francisco Roig and when pressure was applied by teenager Mirra Andreeva, the flaws in her make-up began to be exposed again.

Her remodelled service motion is still a work in progress and on the evidence of this 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 defeat will sting for the Polish star.

It also ended her hopes of moving back up to No 3 in the WTA Rankings, with Andreeva edging ahead in her head-to-head with Swiatek as she has now won two of their three meetings.

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“She’s won so many tournaments I can’t even count how many Slams she’s won, how many Masters she’s won. She’s a past winner of this tournament as well,” said a jubilant Andreeva.

“I was coming to this match knowing I’m somewhat confident in my game. I’ve won a couple matches in Linz. Also I’ve been on a good run here as well.

“I was telling myself ‘No matter what’s happening, I have to keep fighting and keep believing. I can win from any score.’ That’s what I kept telling myself in the second and the third set.”

Andreeva’s return to form after her tournament win in Linz is now one of the big emerging stories on the WTA Tour, with this win against Swiatek moving her back up to No 8 in the live rankings.

Gauff will hang onto her position at No 3 in the rankings for now and the encouraging sign for the American was that her serving woes may be improving as she three in just four against Karolina Muchova.

The impressive Czech held her nerve to seal a 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 win and she was jubilant after winning her first match against Gauff at the seventh attempt.

“I think she’s an unbelievable player on clay,” said Muchova. “I feel her last-year clay season, Roland Garros champion, just an incredible mover. So I just knew that I have to play really well to get a chance to win.

“I just tried to play my game, as well. I tried to slice it up, break her rhythm, and it was working today.”

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Swiatek and Gauff may reflect on some positive elements of their performances in Stuttgart, with their defeats suggesting the chasing pack may be closing the gap on the players who have dominated the Grand Slam story in the women’s game over the last couple of years.

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