Tennis icon Martina Navratilova has assessed that Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff’s opponents have “clarity of action” when playing them and have started to “figure out how to beat them.”

Swiatek and Gauff have both had slightly underwhelming starts to the 2026 season when judged by the lofty standards they have set.

World No 2 Swiatek holds a 9-4 (69.2%) record, having won three of her five matches at the United Cup and reached the quarter-finals at the Australian Open and the Qatar Open.

Fourth-ranked Gauff has a 10-4 (71.4%) record, having won three of her four United Cup matches before reaching the Australian Open quarter-finals. The American then lost her opening match at the Qatar Open and reached the Dubai Championships semi-finals.

Swiatek and Gauff are set to compete at the WTA 1000 tournament in Indian Wells, where main draw action will begin on Wednesday.

In an interview with the WTA website ahead of Indian Wells, Navratilova shared her thoughts on Swiatek and Gauff.

“I think for both Iga and Coco, the matches that they used to win easily, they’re now winning sometimes with difficulty, or losing. It doesn’t take much to have that happen,” said the former world No 1.

“What’s the final scoreline, maybe 6-4, 6-4, but it’s only 100 points to 94. I think the other players are beginning to figure out how to beat them because they have the tools now to get the tactics right.

“They have clarity of action. I also think they learn to practice against that kind of stuff. They’re used to it, so they don’t get on the court and say, ‘My God, I haven’t seen that much topspin ever before.’ They can create topspin with their hitting partners.

“They can plug those holes where they’re uncomfortable with a particular shot, the forehand or the backhand and build that confidence.”

The 18-time Grand Slam singles champion also weighed in on Gauff’s issues with her serve and backed the 21-year-old to find a solution.

“Technically, [Aryna] Sabalenka was all over the map with her technique when she was double faulting. Now she’s got that solved,” the Czech-American said.

“With Coco, as far as I can see, the technique is fine. Sometimes it can become mental when the technique is okay. It gets into your head because you’re supposed to be in control. As soon as you think, ‘I don’t want to double fault’ — you double fault. It’s a self-fulfilling prophecy.

“When you’re confident, that thought doesn’t come into your head. She’s only 21… I think she’ll get it straightened out.”

