Another day has passed in the tennis world and as we count down to the ATP 1000 event in Monte Carlo, a leading WTA player confirmed her new coach.

The interlude between the Miami tournament and Monte Carlo will soon be over but in the meantime, we learned who will be Iga Swiatek’s box for the foreseeable future.

Former Rafa Nadal coach added to Iga Swiatek team

Having parted ways with Wim Fissette last month, world No 4 Swiatek’s search for her next coach is over with confirmation that Francisco Roig will be in her box going forward.

Welcoming the new addition, Swiatek said on Instagram: “Welcome to the team, Francisco! Very excited for this new chapter.”

Roig spent a number of years working with Swiatek’s idol and tennis great Rafa Nadal and the first challenge facing the new pair is the Stuttgart Open.

Read more: Iga Swiatek’s 11-word message as she announces ‘new chapter’ with new coach

Monte Carlo entry list is revealed

The next tournament on the ATP calendar is the Monte-Carlo Masters and we had confirmation of who should be appearing at the event.

Having exited Miami early, Carlos Alcaraz will feature in Monaco where he is looking to defend the 1000 points he earned last season.

Doing so will also earn him €974,370 as the prize money is also confirmed.

Jannik Sinner, who did not compete here last season due to his doping ban, has made the entry list but is still doubtful having only just won the Sunshine Double.

Read more: Monte Carlo Masters: Prize money and ranking points on offer for Alcaraz, Sinner

Sinner a ‘wait and see’ for Monte Carlo

The quick turnaround from the hard courts of Miami to the clay of Monaco means Sinner’s appearance in the upcoming event is not a guarantee.

He has been entered on both the singles and doubles list but the father of his new doubles partner said it is a case of “wait and see” whether Sinner appears or not.

“We know that Jannik will decide whether to actually play doubles or not,” Koen Bergs told Ubitennis. “He’s just won the Sunshine Double, so it’s possible he wants to rest a bit.

“On the other hand, he could gain a lot of points since he didn’t take part last year. We’ll wait and see—there’s still time to understand what he’ll decide.”

Read more: ‘Wait and see’ verdict given on Jannik Sinner Monaco appearance by new doubles partner’s father

Novak Djokovic leads list of withdrawals for Monaco

One person we know won’t be competing in Monte Carlo is Novak Djokovic who has withdrawn from the event.

The Serbian, who has won the tournament twice before, had his name scrapped as he opted to focus on rehab.

Djokovic has not played this tournament since 2011 and has been sticking to a shorter schedule this year.

Read more: Monte Carlo Masters withdrawal list: Spanish pair latest to pull out along with Novak Djokovic

Jannik Sinner hits $60m prize money milestone

Life is pretty good for Sinner at the moment as he secured the Sunshine Double and doing so saw him cross a significant milestone in terms of prize money.

The back-to-back win has put him at over $60m in career earnings and joins a list of just six other men – Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Andy Murray, Alcaraz and Zverev – to pass that mark.

Read next: ATP Career Prize Money: Jannik Sinner cracks $60m milestone with $2.3m Sunshine Double earnings