Tennis legend Boris Becker has proclaimed that “something needs to change dramatically” for Iga Swiatek to “get back on her winning track.”

Former world No 1 Swiatek was upset in straight sets by Alex Eala in the third round at Wimbledon — a defeat that ended her title defence at the All England Club.

Swiatek did not progress beyond the quarter-finals at the four Grand Slams she has played since she secured her sixth major title at Wimbledon last year.

The 25-year-old Polish great has not reached a final at any level since claiming her 25th WTA Tour title at the Korea Open in September 2025.

After losing her opening match at the Miami Open in March, Swiatek parted ways with her former coach Wim Fissette following a difficult run.

Swiatek has since been working with Francisco Roig, a long-time former coach of Rafael Nadal, but so far, her results have not improved.

The four-time Roland Garros champion has a 11-6 record since hiring Roig and suffered a fourth round exit at the French Open — her joint-wirst result at the clay-court major.

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Speaking with former WTA world No 9 Andrea Petkovic on an episode of the Becker Petkovic podcast, Becker was forthright as he discussed Swiatek’s early Wimbledon exit.

“I’m thinking about who disappointed [at Wimbledon]; if we’re saying who should have actually gone further, among the women, I would say Iga Swiatek, because I’ve seen her play significantly better,” said Becker (translated from German).

“She needs to figure out where she stands now. As a Wimbledon winner and a former world No 1, it’s just not good enough anymore. Something needs to change there.

“I don’t know her in detail. She always has new coaches by her side, new styles of play, her psychologist is still with her… It’s good to pull the plug and really think everything over.

“She is a young woman, only in the middle of her career — far from over — but something needs to change dramatically for her to get back on her winning track.

“That’s my opinion, because women’s tennis hasn’t changed that much since she was winning big tournaments. So, something isn’t right there at the moment.”

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