Iga Swiatek & Elina Svitolina’s China Open ranking points & prize money after quarter-final exits

Iga Swiatek and Elina Svitolina saw their respective campaigns at the 2026 China Open end at the quarter-final stage, but how many ranking points and how much prize money did the pair earn?

World No 7 Svitolina was beaten 6-3, 7-6(6) by 54th-ranked Chinese star Zheng Qinwen in the third quarter-final in Beijing — and the first of two played on Friday.

The 32-year-old Ukrainian earned victories over Katerina Siniakova, Maria Sakkari and Ann Li en route to the last eight at the WTA 1000 tournament.

It was Svitolina’s first-ever encounter with Zheng — who has reached a career-high ranking of world No 4.

World No 9 Swiatek then lost 7-6(0), 6-3 to 19th-ranked Elise Mertens in the last women’s quarter-final. The six-time Grand Slam winner did not have a single break point against Mertens.

The 25-year-old Pole overcame Gao Xinyu, Donna Vekic and Iva Jovic prior to her defeat to the 30-year-old Belgian.

Swiatek had won her two previous meetings with Mertens without losing a set.

More WTA Tour News

Wuhan Open withdrawals: 11 stars OUT as Elena Rybakina, Coco Gauff, Naomi Osaka absent

Andrea Petkovic calls on WTA to change ‘radical’ rules over Alex Eala controversy

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

Zheng and Mertens will face off in the semi-finals in Beijing, while Mirra Andreeva will meet Nikola Bartunkova in the other last four matchup.

Iga Swiatek and Elina Svitolina’s China Open ranking points

Svitolina and Swiatek have each earned 215 WTA ranking points for reaching the quarter-finals in Beijing.

Having started the tournament ranked seventh, Svitolina has increased her points total by 215 to 5,024, which has seen her climb to sixth in the Live WTA Rankings.

Swiatek, meanwhile, has dropped 120 points — taking her total to 3,999 — but she remains ninth in the Live WTA Rankings.

2026 China Open WTA ranking points breakdown

First round: 10

Second round: 35

Third round: 65

Fourth round: 120

Quarter-finalists: 215

Semi-finalists: 390

Finalist: 650

Champion: 1000

Iga Swiatek and Elina Svitolina’s China Open prize money

Swiatek and Svitolina have each collected $193,645 in prize money for their runs to the last eight in the Chinese capital.

Svitolina’s prize money haul during the 2026 season has now risen to $4,423,970, while Swiatek’s total for the year is up to $4,302,239.

2026 China Open WTA prize money breakdown

First round: $24,335

Second round: $36,110

Third round: $61,865

Fourth round: $105,720

Quarter-finalists: $193,645

Semi-finalists: $340,190

Finalist: $612,340

Champion: $1,151,380

READ NEXT: Iga Swiatek makes ‘unhuman’ comment about ‘GOAT’ Novak Djokovic after China Open ‘lesson’

