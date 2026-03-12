Iga Swiatek produced the most dominant win of her Indian Wells campaign so far against Karolina Muchova on Wednesday — and revealed how she was able to up her level to reach the last eight.

World No 2 and second seed Swiatek was in rampant form in her fourth-round clash, dropping just two games and needing just 77 minutes to claim a 6-2, 6-0 win against 13th seed Muchova.

Many had picked the clash between Swiatek and Muchova — a rematch of the thrilling 2023 French Open final — to be one of the contests of the day in Tennis Paradise, especially considering the 13th seed’s recent form.

Muchova impressed on her way to winning her first-ever WTA 1000 title at the Qatar Open last month and had arguably recorded a better start to 2026 than Swiatek, who had not recorded a top-20 win all year heading into this contest.

However, after a tight start to the match, Swiatek was in full control, with the six-time Grand Slam champion winning the final ten games of the contest inside Stadium 1.

“Yeah, I think it was a great match. I felt really solid and like I could really, from the beginning till the end, play my kind of game and just play how I wanted to,” said Swiatek.

“I think the beginning was kind of tight. We played, you know, kind of on the same level, but then I managed to, like, step up and break.”

Swiatek has found huge success in recent years, with the Pole lifting the title at the tournament in both 2022 and 2024.

She was also a semi-finalist at the tournament in 2023 and 2025, falling to eventual champion Mirra Andreeva twelve months ago, and is looking to become the first woman to win the prestigious event on three separate occasions.

The world No 2’s key weapon has traditionally been her forehand, and while that has brought her huge success at a range of tournaments, it has proven particularly key in Indian Wells.

Swiatek’s success on her forehand side during her win over Muchova was notable, though the Pole revealed she had not changed her tactics specifically for this match or this tournament.

“No, I always want to be proactive with my forehand, because this is what gives me points,” added Swiatek.

“I think I just, you know, chose the right balls to go forward or to stay back and grind a bit more and play with more shape.

“I think just the decision-making was good today so I didn’t rush, and I had, you know, just comfortable situations to do what I wanted to.

“So I think it’s a combination of that, but overall, you know, I always kind of want to do a lot with my forehand.”

Swiatek faces a tight turnaround in the desert, with the 24-year-old set to return for quarter-final action on Thursday night.

She will be the favourite when she takes on ninth seed and world No 9 Elina Svitolina, an opponent whom she has beaten in their last three meetings — and has an overall 4-1 head-to-head lead against.

Should Swiatek prevail, she would be into her fifth straight Indian Wells semi-final, and face either third seed Elena Rybakina or fifth seed Jessica Pegula.

