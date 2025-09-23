Iga Swiatek has hit plenty of milestones and records during her extraordinary career, and the 2025 China Open hands her a significant chance to move up the all-time prize money standings.

The world No 2 is currently in touching distance of tennis legend Venus Williams on the WTA prize money list, and Swiatek looks primed to replace the American as the woman with the second-highest career earnings in WTA history.

Here, we look at how Swiatek can move above Venus’ staggering career earnings with a strong showing in Beijing this coming fortnight.

As it stands

With Serena Williams well ahead in the all-time standings, with a staggering $94,816,730 won across her career, it might take Swiatek some time to break that record.

However, the six-time Grand Slam champion is now within touching distance of Venus’ milestone, having further closed the gap thanks to her victory at the Korea Open this week.

Swiatek’s triumph at the WTA 500 event saw her win an impressive $164,000, pushing her total career earnings to $42,759,015 as of September 22, 2025.

That moves her slightly further ahead of world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka, who became just the fourth woman to hit the $42,000,000 milestone after her US Open triumph earlier this September.

However, it also put her within touching distance of seven-time Grand Slam singles champion Venus, who returned to US Open action this year.

The tennis icon has now amassed prize money winnings of $42,867,364 across her legendary career, just $108,349 ahead of Swiatek in the all-time standings.

The China Open now gives Swiatek a significant opportunity to eclipse Venus’ total and move outright second all-time.

What does Swiatek need in Beijing?

One of the biggest and most prestigious events on the calendar, there is a total prize money commitment of $8,963,700 at the WTA 1000 event — with this year’s winner taking home $1,124,380.

That would be more than enough for Swiatek to move above Venus and sit second in the all-time standings, though she does not have to win the title to do so.

In fact, a run to the quarter-final will be enough for the 24-year-old to move into second place in the standings, moving above her fellow tennis great.

Players who reach the last eight in Beijing will earn an impressive $189,075, a haul that would move Swiatek comfortably above the American.

If the Pole were to lose in the fourth round, she would earn $103,225, just over $5,000 short of the amount needed to replace Venus as the No 2 all-time in Beijing.

However, with the Wuhan Open and WTA Finals still set to come for Swiatek in 2025, it is a case of when, not if, Swiatek hits this milestone.

