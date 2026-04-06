Former world No 4 Greg Rusedski has given his verdict on Iga Swiatek hiring Francisco Roig as her new coach and assessed that the Spaniard “fits the mould.”

Swiatek parted ways with Wim Fissette after her shock early exit at the Miami Open last month, having been coached by the Belgian since October 2024.

It emerged last week that Swiatek had chosen to link up with Roig — a Spanish coach who worked with tennis icon Rafael Nadal between 2005 and 2022.

The six-time Grand Slam champion trained at Nadal’s academy in Mallorca in preparation for the clay-court season.

Roig has also coached Matteo Berrettini and Emma Raducanu, while he briefly worked with Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard this year before accepting a role on Swiatek’s team.

Speaking on the latest episode of his Off Court with Greg Rusedski podcast, Rusedski weighed in on Swiatek joining forces with Roig.

The 1997 US Open finalist said: “Because Iga’s a [former] world No 1, when the agent goes out and looks for somebody: ‘Have you been with another No 1 player? Have you won a Slam?’ And that’s where Francisco fits the mould because the fact that he was with Rafa when he won majors. He’s been in the industry a long time.

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“And that’s what Iga’s brief is to her agent: if you haven’t worked with a No 1, or haven’t coached a player to No 1 or a Slam win, she’s not even having a look at the moment.”

On a recent episode of his podcast, Rusedski reacted to Swiatek ending her collaboration with Fissette.

“I know Wim Fissette very well — great coach. Worked with Jo Konta, worked with Naomi Osaka. So he knows what he’s doing out there. He’s had some great runs with the players,” said the former British No 1.

“But obviously, since winning Wimbledon, they haven’t had the results they would like. I’m sure Wim will be back on tour soon, because he’s one of the best in the business.

“But it’s also getting that mentality. Sometimes Swiatek looks a bit too intense. She’s got to learn how to go off court and relax, and then bring the intensity on court.

“I’m sure she’ll get the balance right, but this clay-court season coming up is huge because she was supposed to be the new Rafa in the women’s game; just dominating clay every year, winning Roland Garros. But it hasn’t happened, so interesting to see where that goes.”

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