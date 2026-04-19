Former world No 4 Greg Rusedski has questioned a decision made by Iga Swiatek’s new coach Francisco Roig after the Pole’s defeat in Stuttgart.

Swiatek hired Roig as her coach prior to the start of the clay-court season after she parted ways with Wim Fissette after the Miami Open last month.

In her first tournament with Roig in her corner, Swiatek fell 6-3, 4-6, 3-6 to world No 3 Mirra Andreeva in the quarter-finals at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart.

The six-time Grand Slam champion and former world No 1, who is currently ranked fourth, downed Laura Siegemund 6-2, 6-3 in her opening match at the WTA 500 event.

Speaking on the latest episode of his Off Court With Greg Rusedski podcast, Rusedski gave his verdict on a technical tweak Swiatek made to her serve that he noticed in Stuttgart.

“I have seen it. They tried to loosen up the wrist,” said the 1997 US Open runner-up. “But it looks a little bit all over the shop, if I’m going to be polite.

“This is where I say, sometimes you come into a job and you want to make a change, but that’s what Francisco likes to do at times.

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“And for me, it’s very difficult to do that right away. That’s a thing where you need to do it later on.

“She’s always had that elbow quite high, but you can see there is a little tweak he is trying to get in there, and I’m not sure it’s the time and the place, with such a short amount of time coming in there.

“That’s where I say, sometimes you have to be cautious with the change so close to tournaments.

“That’s an off-season thing, or that’s a period where you decide, I’m going to take three weeks off. Like maybe after Wimbledon, if she doesn’t defend her title, I take three weeks off, and then I get that into play for the hard-court season.

“If I’m working with a player or looking at a player, I think to myself: okay, I can change their weight transfer, I can get them an earlier preparation, I can change their mindset, but I’m not touching anything that’s a little bit technical, especially something like a serve.

“Because if you do, the player is not used to the movement, and you can sometimes cause injury, which is a dangerous combination.

“So I’m always worried about that as a coach, because you need a minimum of three weeks to make something that’s a big technical change. The other things need to be a little bit more subtle.

“And Swiatek, she will be disappointed, because she expects success right away, so Francisco is under the cosh right away, on clay. Not easy.”

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