Iga Swiatek makes ‘unhuman’ comment about ‘GOAT’ Novak Djokovic after China Open ‘lesson’

Iga Swiatek described Novak Djokovic’s achievements as “unhuman” as she spoke about learning from the tennis icon at the 2026 China Open.

Ahead of the ATP and WTA tournaments in Beijing, a video surfaced of an interaction between Swiatek and Djokovic on the practice court.

The pair of former world No 1s were seen having a discussion, with Djokovic offering Swiatek some advice about her return of serve.

Speaking about his own return stance, Djokovic said: “I have a bit more wide like this, I try to have the feet open a little bit, I try to open a little bit more… but it has evolved.”

Swiatek thanked Djokovic for his help, and the Serbian, who was about to start his practice session, said: “we’ll talk more.”

On Tuesday, Djokovic secured a record-extending seventh China Open crown at the ATP 500 tournament.

World No 9 Swiatek advanced to the quarter-finals of the WTA 1000 event with a 6-1, 6-3 hammering of world No 13 Iva Jovic on Wednesday.

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Following her victory over Jovic, Swiatek was asked about Djokovic in her on-court interview.

Q. So, Mr. Novak Djokovic just lifted his seventh trophy right here on this court, and he’s never lost one single match here. We all saw that he gave you a ‘GOAT-class’ pre-tournament, so any message, anything to say to Novak?

SWIATEK: “Oh my god, yeah, he is a GOAT, and what he’s showing season by season, such a great consistency, and seventh title here, it’s unbelievable. He’s putting up the numbers that are really unhuman.

“But he’s showing that it’s possible, and he’s really amazing. So determined and so motivated. He’s, for sure, a role model for all of us, and congrats to him.

“And yeah, I wish he could teach me a little bit longer how to return, because I feel like he’s the best returner.

“But everything he says is super nice because he’s also really open, and it wasn’t the first time I had a chance to ask him about something, and he always had a really smart thing to say, and wanted to share his knowledge.

“So, it’s really good to see players like that also wanting other players to improve, so he’s really nice, and I really appreciate that.”

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