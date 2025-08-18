Former world No 1 Lindsay Davenport has proclaimed that Iga Swiatek’s scheduling at the Cincinnati Open “doesn’t seem totally fair.”

Swiatek advanced to the final in Cincinnati without dropping a set in wins over Elena Rybakina, Anna Kalinskaya, Sorana Cirstea and Anastasia Potapova, while she received a second round walkover from Marta Kostyuk.

The six time major winner’s matches against Potapova, Cirstea and Kalinskaya were all scheduled for 11am local time, which was the earliest slot on the order of play.

Kalinskaya complained about the short turnaround before her 3-6, 4-6 quarter-final loss to Swiatek after finishing her last 16 win against Ekaterina Alexandrova late at night.

“How can the WTA and tournament expect athletes to perform their best when the scheduling is this unfair? After my match against Alexandrova, I got home from the site at 2:40am and didn’t go to bed until 4am. I slept a bit and came to the site to practice,” the Russian wrote on Instagram.

“Then I get scheduled at 11am for tomorrow’s match – how does the tournament and WTA expect me to recover and continuously adjust my sleep pattern, which is one of the most important aspects of recovery? Seems a bit one-sided.”

While commentating on Swiatek’s 7-5, 6-3 semi-final win against Rybakina for Tennis Channel, Davenport argued the Pole’s scheduling gave her an edge over her opponent.

“Those [Rybakina] matches against [Elise] Mertens and [Madison] Keys, both at night,” said the three-time Grand Slam champion.

“I don’t believe Swiatek ever played even in the late afternoon. I believe she was early every single day to get used to these conditions. That’s when it doesn’t seem totally fair.”

Brad Gilbert, a former coach of Coco Gauff and Andre Agassi, mentioned Swiatek’s scheduling in a post on Twitter.

“You don’t even have to look at schedule and Know Iga on 1st at 11am”, the former world No 4 wrote. “Wonder if her team ask for that or just happens that way a lot.”

Rick Macci, who coached Serena and Venus Williams, appeared to hit back at Davenport and Gilbert in a tweet.

“Coaches players commentators saying it is unfair because the Punisher (Swiatek) was more used to the 90 degree heat because of scheduling,” the American posted.

“That is a whole different petty level of complaining just like waiting when it is raining. No excuses.

“Greatness is mentally moulded and understands life is not fair if you ever want to go to rare air.”

Swiatek will face ninth seed Jasmine Paolini in the Cincinnati Open final. The world No 3 is seeking her maiden title at the WTA 1000 event.

