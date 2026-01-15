Iga Swiatek will join the ranks of the all-time greats in tennis if she wins the Australian Open and completes a her collection of Grand Slam titles, but former top 10 star Barbara Schett believes the the pressure she puts on herself could be her greatest challenge.

Swiatek started 2026 with defeats against Coco Gauff and Belinda Bencic and while she battled back well to help Poland win the United Cup, there are some doubts hovering over the reigning Wimbledon champion as she prepares to challenge for the one major title missing on her list of achievements.

The stress of playing at the highest level has often taken its toll on Swiatek and she has pleaded with the media, especially in her Polish homeland, to show more control in their coverage of her career.

Yet former world No 7 Schett believes Swiatek can control some of the negativity that circles her by avoiding looking at media coverage and staying away from social media.

She just needs to find a bit of a balance. She is so worried all the time and she seems so stressed out and that is the hardest part for her,” Schett told Tennis365 as she prepares to join the TNT Sports team at the Australian Open.

“She need to play feeling a little more relaxed and having fun, while still being there. She hasn’t quite found the mixture yet.

“You can’t always win. Tennis is the hardest sport to be consistent week-in, week-out. To win every week is impossible and it would be a shame if people only realise how great Iga Swiatek is when she is not around any more.

“She has won six Grand Slam titles she is only young, so give her a break. You can’t win every week and I’m sure it gets to her when people are critical.

“I’m sure she doesn’t read too many articles any more and stays away from social media because it can be quite negative.”

“Everybody is beatable at the moment and after speaking to a member of the Polish media, I know they are really worried about her because she lost against Gauff and Bencic and she was a bit teary at one stage during the United Cup.

“The Polish media put a lot of pressure her, but she also puts pressure on herself. She won Wimbledon last year, so it’s that much of a horrible year.

“She has never played her best tennis at the Australian Open because it is a little bit too fast for her, but don’t write her off. Iga is one of the fe players who has beaten everyone and she can beat Sabalenka on a good day.

Swiatek has been handed a tough Australian Open draw, with a last-16 clash against Naomi Osaka a possibility, followed by a possible quarter-final meeting with Elena Rybakina.

