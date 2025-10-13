Iga Swiatek has achieved a significant feat as she has moved up the all-time WTA Tour prize money earners list after her run at the 2025 Wuhan Open.

The world No 2 collected $83,250 for reaching the quarter-finals at the WTA 1000 tournament, and as a result, she has overtaken tennis icon Venus Williams in terms of career prize money.

This means Swiatek, who has earned $42,945,490 in her career, is now second on the list of women who have secured the most in on-court earnings.

The Polish star is now $78,126 ahead of seven-time major singles champion Venus Williams, who has earned $42,867,364 in her astonishing 31-year professional career to date.

Only Serena Williams, who has won an Open Era record 23 Grand Slam women’s singles titles, has earned more than Swiatek. Williams earned an eye-watering $94,816,730 during a remarkable career spanning from 1995 to 2022.

Swiatek has now made $9,417,532 in prize money in 2025, which ranks as the ninth-most lucrative season in WTA Tour history. She claimed $4,069,500 for winning her maiden Wimbledon title in July, while her victory at the WTA 1000 in Cincinnati brought her $752,275.

The six-time Grand Slam champion will increase her tally at the WTA Finals in Riyadh, which is her only remaining event of the campaign.

The 24-year-old’s 2022 and 2023 seasons rank sixth and seventh for the most lucrative WTA Tour campaigns, while her 2024 season is 12th on the list.

Aryna Sabalenka, the world No 1, remains fourth on the all-time list with $42,480,621 in career prize money after earning $180,100 for reaching the last four in Wuhan.

The Belarusian’s 2025 season ranks second for the most prize money earned in a single WTA Tour campaign. The 27-year-old took home $5,000,000 for winning her fourth major at the US Open last month.

Sabalenka has secured $12,313,519 in prize money this year, which puts her $72,053 behind the $12,385,572 record Serena Williams holds for her 2013 season. She is guaranteed to surpass Williams’ tally if she competes at the WTA Finals.

Simona Halep, Victoria Azarenka, Maria Sharapova, Petra Kvitova, Caroline Wozniacki and Angelique Kerber complete the top 10 for all-time earners in women’s tennis.

Top 10 WTA Tour prize money earners

1) Serena Williams – $94,816,730

2) Iga Swiatek – $42,945,490

3) Venus Williams – $42,867,364

4) Aryna Sabalenka – $42,480,621

5) Simona Halep – $40,236,618

6) Victoria Azarenka – $38,890,473

7) Maria Sharapova – $38,777,962

8) Petra Kvitova – $37,653,615

9) Caroline Wozniacki – $36,479,231

10) Angelique Kerber – $32,545,460

