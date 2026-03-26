Iga Swiatek’s long-time physio has given an update on her coaching situation, while the Polish star is also reportedly set for a linkup with tennis legend Rafael Nadal.

Following a shock loss to Magda Linette at the Miami Open, Swiatek parted ways with Wim Fissette, who had been her coach since October 2024.

Swiatek won three titles during her time working with the Belgian coach, with her triumph at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships the high point of their collaboration.

Swiatek’s physio reveals ‘plan’ for new coach

Maciej Ryszczuk, who has been Swiatek’s physio since 2020, spoke to Polish outlet Fakt after the former world No 1 split with Fissette.

Swiatek’s next tournament is the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, which will begin on April 13.

Ryszczuk revealed that the plan is for Swiatek to have a new coach in place for Stuttgart.

“That’s the plan. Iga would like to work with the new coach as soon as possible, preferably at the next tournament,” he explained. “Whether that will happen is still hard to say. We’ll see how the next few days unfold.

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“We will start [training] in Poland and then we will see how further preparations go.”

On Fissette’s departure from Swiatek’s team, Ryszczuk said: “The most important thing is that Iga feels good. These are her decisions.

“Of course, she can ask us for our opinion, but it’s our job to support her, regardless of the decision she makes. It’s crucial that she feels good on and off the court. That’s our role.”

Asked if he was consulted on the decision to fire Fissette, Ryszczuk said: “Iga always puts the final touches on the project and makes the final decisions.

“However, in most cases, once she decides something, she consults with the team on further steps.

“She never plans everything from A to Z on her own. Even if she has a plan ready, she asks for our opinions to see if we agree.

“If we disagree, we simply discuss it further. Everyone is involved in the process, but the final decision always rests with her.”

Swiatek to train at Rafael Nadal’s academy

According to a report from Polish outlet Przeglad Sportowy Onet, Swiatek plans to travel to the Rafa Nadal academy in Mallorca to train in preparation for the clay season.

The six-time Grand Slam champion reportedly intends to be with a candidate being considered as her new coach for the trip to Mallorca.

Swiatek idolises Nadal, who won 22 majors during his legendary career.

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