Iga Swiatek’s ranking points and prize money after Wuhan Open loss to Maja Chwalinska

Iga Swiatek’s run at the 2026 Wuhan Open ended with a semi-final loss to Maja Chwalinska, but how many ranking points and how much prize money did she collect?

The world No 9 was beaten 7-5, 6-1 by 22nd-ranked Chwalinska in the last four at the WTA 1000 event in Wuhan on Saturday. It was the first-ever encounter between the two 25-year-old Polish stars — who are good friends.

Swiatek had heavy strapping applied to her upper left thigh during a medical timeout when she was trailing 6-5 in the first after appearing to suffer an injury. The former world No 1’s movement was significantly compromised for the remainder of the match.

The six-time Grand Slam champion defeated Magdalena Frech, Ashlyn Krueger and Ann Li en route to the last four in Wuhan.

Chwalinska overcame Mayar Sherif, Marie Bouzkova, Iva Jovic and Maria Sakkari prior to beating Swiatek.

Swiatek’s semi-final exit is a big blow for her hopes of qualifying for the WTA Finals as she remains ninth in the Race and 545 points adrift of Karolina Muchova — who occupies the final qualification spot.

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In her on-court interview, Chwalinska said: “It was a very challenging one, very physical. I think we played one and a half hours [in] the first set.

“Obviously Iga wasn’t 100% today, so I wish her all the best, of course. I hope she will be okay soon.

“It’s always tough to play against fellow Polish player. She’s a great champion. I mean, living legend — she won everything. So, it was a great honour for me to share the court with her today.”

Iga Swiatek’s Wuhan Open ranking points

Swiatek has earned 390 WTA ranking points for her run to the semi-finals at the Wuhan Open.

This has increased Swiatek’s points total to 4,389, and she remains ninth in the Live WTA Rankings.

Wuhan Open ranking points breakdown

First round: 10

Second round: 65

Third round: 120

Quarter-final: 215

Semi-final: 390

Finalist: 650

Champion: 1,000

Iga Swiatek’s Wuhan Open prize money

Swiatek has collected $197,000 in prize money for reaching the last four at the WTA 1000 tournament in China.

Wuhan Open prize money breakdown

First round: $18,300 (£13,854)

Second round: $26,000 (£19,679)

Third round: $49,250 (£37,292)

Quarter-final: $98,500 (£74,574)

Semi-final: $197,000 (£149,168)

Finalist: $385,001 (£291,407)

Champion: $665,000 (£503,338)

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