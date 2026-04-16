Iga Swiatek has shed light on Rafael Nadal’s coaching style as she spoke about the time she spent on court with the legendary Spaniard.

After splitting with her former coach Wim Fissette last month, Swiatek appointed Francisco Roig as her new coach at the start of April.

Roig coached Nadal from 2005 to 2022, working alongside Toni Nadal and later Carlos Moya, who were the head coaches.

Swiatek trained with Roig at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca in preparation for the clay-court season.

The social media accounts for the academy shared videos of Nadal offering advice to Swiatek during practice sessions. One video that drew the attention of fans showed Nadal hitting his trademark forehand and appearing to give Swiatek some insight into the shot.

Swiatek has frequently expressed her admiration for Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam champion who she has named as her biggest idol.

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The 24-year-old Pole is competing at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart this week in her first tournament since her coaching change.

Swiatek, a four-time French Open champion, defeated world No 51 Laura Siegemund 6-2, 6-3 in her opening match at the WTA 500 event on Wednesday.

Following Swiatek’s win in Stuttgart, she was asked about working with Nadal in her on-court interview with former world No 9 Andrea Petkovic.

Petkovic: “Is Rafa more a strict coach, or is he an easy-going coach? What is his coaching style?”

Swiatek: “I feel like the dynamics were kind of unusual, because Francisco was his (Nadal’s) coach obviously. So he was like… I feel he also let him coach me. But from time to time he was giving his tips. And I’d say pretty chill?”

Petkovic: “Did he yell at you one time?”

Swiatek: “(Laughs) No, but he was motivating in a positive way. I would say pretty chill, but on the other hand, strict.

“Honestly, it’s Rafa. No matter what he’s gonna say, you’re gonna do it 100%. You know his intensity, so I guess having him on the court, you want to show him the same kind of vibes. Just him being there obviously did the job (laughs).”

Swiatek will play either Mirra Andreeva or Alycia Parks in the quarter-finals in Stuttgart.

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