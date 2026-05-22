Iga Swiatek is heading into the French Open with big doubts hanging over her after a year that has made very little sense.

The four-time Roland Garros champion suffered a decline in her fortunes prior to last year’s French Open, with her defeat against Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-finals at Roland Garros confirming her reign as the ‘Queen of Clay’ had come to an end.

Swiatek then backed up that disappointment at the French Open by bouncing back in stunning fashion by winning her first Wimbledon title, as she found her feet on grass courts that had not always been kind to her in previous years.

Now, former British No 1 Laura Robson has given her verdict on what we can expect from Swiatek in Paris, as she insisted a player with her track record on clay can never be written off.

“I think Iga is a contender,” declared Robson, who will be part of the TNT Sports and HBO Max that will screen every match at Roland Garros.

“She played really well in Rome, especially against Jessica Pegula. She didn’t do a huge amount wrong when he lost to Svitolina in a topsy-turvy match in what were really tough conditions. That was the best I’ve seen her play on clay this season.

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“So she is definitely building towards the right brand of tennis heading into Roland Garros, but this is one of those tournaments when the conditions matter so much.

“I just looked at the weather forecast for next week and it is going to be very hot. The courts are going to be very lively and so much faster. That is going to open up so many doors for players and especially Iga is she can get her forehand firing.”

TNT Sports panel led by host Laura Robson, with guests Caroline Wozniacki, Mats Wilander and Tim Henman

Swiatek’s aura has slipped a little over the last year, with the fear factor she took on court shaken by the series of setbacks that have affected both her own confidence and the belief opponents have when they play against her.

“She’s lost confidence a little over the last 12 months,” continued Robson. “There have been lots of topsy-turvy matches, a coaching change and it has not been a settled period and you can tell that she’s still figuring out the new things she’s trying out there.

“In general, it looks like she is moving in the right direction, but it is fair to say some of the aura she had has slipped a little.”

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When picking her winner for Roland Garros, Robson admits the women’s draw is laced with an unpredictability that may be lacking in the men’s tournament.

“I quite like that we have a few players who could win,” added Robson. “I say the two finalists in Rome, so that’s Elina Svitolina and Coco Gauff. Then I’d throw in Marta Kostyuk and Aryna Sabalenka.

“It just makes it interesting. There are going to be some strong sections of the draw that will feature so many players who have lifted titles on this surface.

“So the women’s draw for the Roland Garros this year is probably more interesting than the men’s draw this year because it’s probably pretty predictable to say Jannik Sinner will almost inevitably win the win.”

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