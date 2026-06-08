Iga Swiatek has sent a light-hearted message to Flavio Cobolli on social media after the Italian lost to Alexander Zverev in the 2026 French Open final.

Cobolli was beaten 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-1 by world No 3 Zverev in a nervy final at Roland Garros that lasted four hours and 16 minutes.

The Italian’s run to his maiden Grand Slam championship match has lifted him to a new career-high ranking of world No 10 after he started the tournament ranked 14th.

Cobolli defeated Andrea Pellegrino, Wu Yibing, Learner Tien, Zachary Svajda and Felix Auger-Aliassime to reach the semi-finals in Paris.

The 24-year-old was then set to face Matteo Arnaldi in the last four, but his compatriot and close friend withdrew due to illness, which gave him a walkover to the final.

Following the men’s singles final, Swiatek — a four-time women’s singles champion at Roland Garros — took to Instagram to congratulate Cobolli.

“Congrats @flavio_cobbo,” wrote the world No 3. “I guess you had the strawberry pasta after all.”

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Swiatek’s comment about strawberry pasta is a humorous reference to an exchange she and Cobolli had at Wimbledon last year.

During Wimbledon, Swiatek expressed her love of makaron z truskawkami, a Polish dish made with strawberries, pasta and yogurt.

“Why is it such a big thing? Everybody should eat that (smiling),” Swiatek said during an on-court interview at Wimbledon.

“I think in summer kids are eating it a lot. I don’t know. It’s just a perfect mix of tastes.”

Cobolli took issue with the meal and joked that Swiatek would face a backlash in Italy.

“I talked with her yesterday,” Cobolli said in an interview with Tennis Channel at the All England Club.

“I told her, ‘What did (you do)? Now they want to try strawberry and pasta!’”

“I wouldn’t want to be in her position… I wish good luck for her when she comes back (to) Italy!

“She said yogurt on pasta… this is worse [than pineapple on pizza].”

Swiatek, a six-time Grand Slam champion, was upset 7-5, 6-1 by Marta Kostyuk in the fourth round at the 2026 French Open.

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