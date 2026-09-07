Iga Swiatek’s dour season hit yet another crescendo as she was dumped out of the US Open fourth round at the hands of Qinwen Zheng.

Swiatek was beaten 7-5, 6-3 to confirm that she will go Major-less for the first time since the 2021 season.

The Pole has not only failed to win a Grand Slam, but she has not even reached a semi final of a major in the 2026 season.

Swiatek fell at the fourth round of the US Open and Roland Garros; the third round at Wimbledon, and her best effort was a quarter final appearance at the Australian Open.

The six-time Grand Slam champion cut a forlorn figure in her post-match press conference, but she also looked ahead to the remaining months of the season.

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“Today, there was no problem for me in mentally getting back into this match. I just started making mistakes,” said Swiatek in her post-match press conference.

Swiatek was then asked if she plans to end her season early in order to continue her progress with coach Francisco Roig.

She responded: “I don’t intend to stop; I know I can improve my game. This second part of the season is better for me anyway.”

The Pole has often shone on the WTA Tour’s Asian swing, which is probably a key factor in her decision to continue playing into the end of the season.

The star has won the Korea Open, the China Open, and the San Diego Open in her career, which all came at the end of the season, between the months of September and November.

She also claimed the WTA Finals in 2023 and she will be hoping to rekindle her form so she can qualify for the event this year.

The tournament, which is taking place at Indian Wells this year, sees the top eight-ranked players in the world qualify for the final event of the year.

Swiatek currently sits at world No 10 in the WTA Finals race, which means she is currently set to miss out on the illustrious tournament. She currently sits behind Marta Kostyuk and Linda Noskova, although the latter will probably qualify thanks to her Wimbledon triumph.

That can all change, however, particularly with two Masters event on the horizon. The final WTA 1000 events take place at the China Open and the Wuhan Open.

Swiatek has decided not to play the Singapore Open, but she is featured on the entry list for the China Open. That begins on September 30th, meaning the Pole with have over three weeks until she has to play competitively.