Iga Swiatek reveals what has ‘shocked’ her as she speaks out ahead of Wuhan Open

Iga Swiatek has expressed her appreciation for something that has “shocked” her about playing in China ahead of her appearance at the 2026 Wuhan Open.

The world No 9 is set to make just her second appearance at the WTA 1000 tournament in Wuhan, having reached the quarter-finals on her debut at the event last year.

Swiatek will face her Polish compatriot Magdalena Frech, the world No 56, in the second round in Wuhan after receiving a first round bye.

The six-time Grand Slam winner was beaten by Elise Mertens in the quarter-finals at the WTA 1000 tournament in Beijing last week.

In a pre-tournament interview in Wuhan, Swiatek spoke about the support she receives from fans in China.

“Yeah, actually every year I’m shocked how enthusiastic the fans are, and how committed, and they care a lot about us, and so many handmade gifts and letters,” said the 25-year-old.

“And I’m really grateful for that, because this is what we need at the end of the season to keep pushing, and their support is really positive and great, so knowing that I have them behind my back, it’s always a great feeling. So yeah, Chinese fans are for sure one of a kind.”

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The former world No 1 expressed her hope to make a strong finish to a season that she admitted has been “less consistent” than her best campaigns.

“I mean, this season I would say I was less consistent than last ones, so for sure I would love to do a bit more,” Swiatek said.

“And I’m going to do my best to play as long as possible here, but for sure it’s an intense season, so I want to finish it with a good result to maybe start the next one in a positive way.

“And I’m really happy to be here, but I’ll take it step by step as usual.”

Swiatek also spoke about the progress of her partnership with her coach Francisco Roig, who she hired in April.

“I for sure needed to change some stuff, and Francisco has a really great idea for my game, and I feel like we’re developing my game on practice court quite a lot, and it’s been a good progress,” assessed the Pole.

“The US Open swing for sure was the most positive part of the season, so for sure that shows that I’m going in the right direction.”

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